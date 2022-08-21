Guardiola plans to develop again with the help of Haaland

In Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth last Saturday, Erling Haaland touched the ball eight times in his 73 minutes on the pitch.

During 27 minutes of the second half, he did not touch the ball. Rico Lewis, a young substitute who came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute, landed 50% more touches than Haaland. It means a lot, but perhaps it says the most about how drastic tactical changes City are undergoing this season.

First, it might be worth looking into why Haaland touched the ball so rarely in this particular game. During those eight touches, Haaland made two shots, one of which hit the target, and a key pass (his only other pass was at the beginning of the second half).

His long period without the ball came when the game was effectively over and City were happy to be in control of the ball. Even aside from his indirect involvement – the players he led away, the space he created – Haaland had a clear and positive direct involvement in the game when City attacked.

His previous two games for City, when he played a full match, were different. Against Liverpool in the Community Shield, he made 16 touches but managed three shots, one of which was on target, and two key passes. In the first Premier League game against West Ham, he had 32 touches, including five shots, scoring two goals (one from a penalty kick); it was much more like his average touches per game at RB Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

These are very early days, but it’s unlikely that games against Liverpool and Bournemouth will turn out to be typical. Against Liverpool, although some of the reactions were probably exaggerated, neither Haaland nor City played well. Although he converted two decent chances, the big problem was that he was making runs and the midfielders, used to Pep Guardiola’s patient buildups, couldn’t find him. At West Ham, that has changed, although there may not be many opportunities to make such a run behind the defensive line against teams that sit deep against City.

Part of the problem against Bournemouth was that Haaland was short on space, with three tight defenders and two defensive midfielders playing right in front of him – although even then, drawing defenders to him opened up the possibility of space. in wider areas.

More important to City, however, was how close Ilkay Gündogan ended up to Haaland – certainly a legacy of a team accustomed to playing with false nines, so midfielders have to push into the space normally occupied by the striker. It didn’t matter in a game that City won comfortably, but against a higher level opposition it could.

Pep Guardiola speaks to Erling Haaland during Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth. Photograph: Lynn Cameron/Manchester City/Getty Images

But even if these issues are resolved, and even if Haaland doesn’t face defensive teams as often as Bournemouth did, this represents a significant shift in Guardiola’s approach. He usually forced his centre-forward to act almost like a midfielder – indeed, he often used a midfielder in this role – with possession of the ball, giving a lot of passes, promoting ruthless possession of the ball.

To move away from this to a more orthodox centre-forward who wants the ball to play quickly in front of him, who can play well with barely touching the ball, represents a major departure. Even if 32 touches against West Ham turn out to be the norm, it’s still about 30% less than Sergio Aguero’s average per game during his time under Guardiola, and there was always the feeling that Guardiola wanted Agüero to participate more in the overall game.

So why did Guardiola take the attacking formula that made City top scorers in the Premier League over the past five seasons and drastically change it? Perhaps it’s just that the Premier League is no longer a success for City: more significant are repeated misses in the Champions League, failures at Real Madrid, Chelsea, Lyon and Tottenham, despite periods in those matches when City were at the top. ; perhaps for all the complexity of Guardiola’s positional play, there are times when football is as simple as the need for someone who can kick the ball into the net.