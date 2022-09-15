type here...
FOOTBALL Guardiola: Haaland's winner reminded me of Cruyff
Guardiola: Haaland’s winner reminded me of Cruyff

By printveela editor

Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland’s acrobatic victory over Borussia Dortmund brought back memories of the late great Johan Cruyff as the Manchester City striker continued his phenomenal scoring form for his new club.

Haaland scored his 13th goal in just nine appearances for City when they canceled Jude Bellingham’s first goal to record a late victory over the striker’s former club at the Etihad Stadium. John Stones equalized with a stunning long-range shot before the Norwegian international charged for João Cancelo’s exquisite cross to seal the win in the 84th minute. For Cruyff’s student Guardiola, the goal was comparable to that scored by the Dutch master.

The city manager said: “People who know me may know the impact Johan Cruyff has had on my life as a person, as an educator, mentor, coach and so on.

“A few years ago, Johan Cruyff scored an incredible goal at the Camp Nou for Barcelona against Atlético Madrid, just like Haaland. The moment Erling scored, I thought, “Johan Cruyff.” It was very, very similar. It was an incredible pass for Joao and Erling’s finish was exceptional.”

Guardiola also compared Haaland’s technique to his former best player at Barcelona, ​​Zlatan Ibrahimovic. He added: “I remember that my dear friend Ibrahimovic had the ability to put his foot on the roof and Erling is very similar in that.

“I think that’s his nature, he’s resilient, he’s flexible and after that he has the ability to make contact and get the ball into the net. I think his mom and dad give him that kind of flexibility.”

City struggled to break Dortmund until the final stages, when the arrival of Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva and Julián Alvarez prompted a significant improvement in their attacking game. “It was very similar to two years ago when we played against them in the quarter-finals of the Champions League,” Guardiola said.

“We had a lot of trouble getting to our rhythm and we were very passive in our movements. We fought. We played in the wrong gear. When we realize that we are losing 1-0 and have the dynamics of Phil, Bernardo and Julián, it gives us a new rhythm. The Champions League does not wait and does not forgive you.”

Haaland hugged nearly every Dortmund player and member of their backroom team after the final whistle. Asked how well his former teammates defended against him, the City striker replied: “They didn’t stop me. I scored.”

