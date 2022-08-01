Guardiola: City ready for title defense

Pep Guardiola is confident that Manchester City will fight for the title, despite the fact that it has taken a grueling effort to become champions for four of the past five years.

Guardiola’s team consists of 12 players who have played in at least three winning teams since the 2016/17 season: Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Diaz, John Stones, Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez.

The manager had previously praised their ability to maintain the mental and physical edge to achieve this goal. With 12 players remaining at City, Guardiola was asked why he was confident they could compete again.

“There is no reason not to be sure,” he said. “There is no reason. What these guys have done not only in the Premier League, but also in [domestic] Cups and Europe [says it all]. I don’t know what will happen this season, but I’m sure I know these guys. I don’t doubt for a second.”

City lost 3-1 to Liverpool on Saturday, but Guardiola isn’t worried about the league’s visit to West Ham next Sunday. “We lost the final, which we would have preferred to win if it were not for the respect for the opponent. We know the standards and we know how to achieve them, maintaining them as always,” he said.

“We are closer [to being ready]. A few days ago we played against Bayern and we showed a very good performance, and against Liverpool we achieved very good results. I don’t feel like we’re far away.

“But the end of the field [attack and defence] will dictate what happens against West Ham and Bournemouth. This will determine our level. There are processes that will not be perfect and that we will have to correct and we will improve.”

Of City’s rivalry with Liverpool, Guardiola said: “It’s happened in recent years, especially because of games that provoke both sides. Both are counter-attacking and I’m sure it will continue to do so. There are so many teams in the Premier League that can reach this level – a consistency we’ve seen in previous seasons.”

While Erling Haaland failed to score against Liverpool, another debutant, Julián Alvarez, scored a consolation goal for City. Guardiola’s other new signing, Calvin Phillips, was an unused substitute.

“He has confidence – he’s ready to play,” the coach said of the midfielder. “He arrived just three weeks ago and we have Rodri, Bernard. [Silva] and Gundogan, who already know our game. But step by step he will achieve it. He will help us in many games.”