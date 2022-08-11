New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A lawyer for Vanessa Bryant told a Los Angeles jury Wednesday that gruesome photos of her husband Kobe Bryant’s remains were shared by first responders as “visual gossip” with about 30 people — including at a bar and in a video game chat.

The basketball legend’s widow sued the county in US District Court for invasion of privacy after a fire captain and deputy took cellphone pictures at the scene of a helicopter crash that killed Bryant, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. Others in Calabasas, California on January 26, 2020.

Vanessa Bryant wept openly and wiped her eyes during her attorney’s opening statement.

“They were shared by deputies playing video games,” Lewis Lee, the widow’s attorney, told jurors. “They were repeatedly shared with people who had no reason to receive them.”

The day the Lakers star and their daughter died in a fire west of Los Angeles was the worst moment of Vanessa Bryant’s life, a lawyer says.

“The county made it worse. They rubbed salt into the open wound,” he said.

Vanessa Bryant learned of the gruesome photos a month after the tragedy through a Los Angeles Times article.

Jurors were shown surveillance footage of an off-duty sheriff’s deputy at the bar taking graphic photos on his cellphone and showing them to the bartender, who shook his head in shock.

Firefighters saw the photos at an awards dinner two weeks later, and a deputy shared a picture with a colleague while the men were playing the video game “Call of Duty,” Li said.

The attorney presented a chart showing the spread of the images to more than two dozen people. Authorities failed to launch a proper investigation and the families will never know the true extent of the privacy breach, the lawyer argued.

“She’ll be haunted by what they did forever,” Li said, adding that Vanessa Bryant lives in fear that one day the disturbing images will appear online and her surviving children will see them.

An attorney for the county, J. Meera Hashmal, said “site photography is essential” and that taking photos at the scene is appropriate. But she admitted that sharing the photos was a lapse in judgement.

Hashmal said Sheriff Alex Villanueva ordered his deputies to immediately remove all the photos to ensure they did not enter the public sphere — a decision widely criticized by legal experts, who said he should preserve them and initiate an officer. Research.

“They’re not online. They’re not in the media. They’re never even seen by the plaintiffs,” Hashmal said. “It wasn’t an accident. That’s how diligent they worked.”

Chris Chester, whose wife and daughter died in the crash, is also a plaintiff in the suit seeking unspecified damages in the millions.

The 18-time All-Star and his daughter Gianna, along with other passengers, were on their way to a girls’ basketball tournament when the chartered helicopter crashed in fog.

Kobe Bryant, 41, won five NBA championships and was elected to the Hall of Fame the same year he died. The couple has three daughters.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.