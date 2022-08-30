New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Growing Pains” actor Jeremy Miller shared one of his rock bottom points in his battle with alcoholism years ago, when he was pulled over for driving under the influence after drinking “half a pint of vodka” and getting behind the wheel.

A 45-year-old man Television star Fox News Digital exclusively told Fox News Digital that although he’s been “completely sober now for over seven years,” he can’t forget being a “good drunk” in the past who “blacked out every day” after drinking painful amounts of alcohol while breaking lights. And punching holes in walls while intoxicated.

“I’ve been recovering since 2011, there were a couple of small mistakes,” he said before detailing some of the struggles he’s faced. Overcame his addiction. “I’ll be honest, that’s one of the parts of my story that I like to be honest with people about.”

Miller revealed that he was “at rock bottom” with his alcohol addiction and was “looking for any kind of help” before injecting a time-released implant into his stomach that released naltrexone (an opioid antagonist). He restrained his desires. “It was like someone turned off a light switch,” he said.

Miller grew up in front of the camera as one of the leading stars 80s family sitcom, “Growing pains.” He worked alongside Alan Thicke, Kirk Cameron, Tracy Gold, Joanna Kearns, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ashley Johnson on the show, which ran for seven seasons and ended in 1992.

He recalls his drinking habits from a young age and by 2011, he had the “severity” to crawl out of the dark place he was in with his drinking.

“I tried rehab, in-patient rehab, outpatient rehab, hydrotherapy, herbal therapies,” he said. “I tried hypnosis. I tried just about everything I could find and nothing worked for me. Nothing helped me overcome the constant bombardment urge.”

After a particularly “nasty blowup” with his fiancée Joni Miller, when she tried to stop him from leaving the wedding and he “threw her off his back”, Miller was “devastated” to realize he had hurt the person he loved most.

“It was every morning I woke up, blacked out, you know, from a blackout, had to ask her what happened,” he said. “It’s all horrible stuff, and it’s a daily basis at this point. I mean, at this point, I’m blacking out every day and night.”

He was “so desperate for help,” he took a leap of faith and immediately received the BioCorRx implant. Although he felt almost immediate relief with an injection that curbed alcohol cravings, he hit road blocks along the way.

“Some financial problems arose, I had a huge fight with my fiancee and I bolted home and I stopped at a liquor store,” he recalls. “This is the only DUI I’ve ever had, and believe me, I deserve many more, and I don’t say that lightly.

“That’s probably the thing I’m most ashamed of in my drinking career, how many times I’ve put other people’s lives in danger by getting behind the wheel. I’ve done it more than I’d like to admit.

He added: “But that day I got in the car. I downed half a pint of vodka, probably drowned, drank a lot more, and I got Pulled over for DUIAnd since that time, I’ve been back in my recovery work.”

Miller recalls another “slump” in his recovery efforts “about seven years ago” when he didn’t focus on working out to get healthy.

“Again, resting on my laurels a little bit. I’m not doing the things I should be doing, trying to stay sober every day, the things that should be done,” he said. “Thankfully, that mishap was just one day. I didn’t fall off the cliff. It didn’t turn into a bender, which is rare. I mean, to be honest, it happens quite often.

“When I see alcoholics make mistakes, it usually lasts longer. But I was so blessed to realize right away how badly I screwed up and what happened. And I had to jump back into work. So I’ve been completely and totally sober for seven years now. And it’s incredible. But a blessing.”

Miller reiterated that he was lucky to have the implant and a bit of guidance in his recovery, but the daily effort to continue working with sobriety is up to the individual.

“If you don’t do that, if you just try and rely on this magic bullet, it’s not, you know, your chances are pretty slim,” he said. “So, like everything in life, it still takes work.”

As for the possibility of returning to the set for the “Growing Pains” reboot with his former co-stars, he admitted there was some forward motion with Warner Bros. a few years ago, and he’d love the chance to return. The Seaver Family.

“It’s fun to do,” he said. “It’s fun to revisit the characters as they are now.”