A study published this summer shows that more college students fit the criteria for at least one mental illness, marking a doubling of the rate since 2013.

Boston University researchers found that 60% of students met criteria for mental illness between 2020 and 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic, double the rate from eight years earlier. The New York Post reported .

Additionally, depression and anxiety have increased by 135% and 110%, respectively, since eight years ago.

The study was published in June in the Journal of Affective Disorders, and it analyzed data collected from more than 350,000 college students on 373 campuses between 2013 and 2021.

“Living in a new environment and away from home often creates overwhelming and stressful situations, and recently we’ve added the stress of a pandemic to the mix,” Sarah Lipson, lead author of the study and professor of health policy at Boston University, told The Washington Post.

Lipson’s team found that rates of eating disorders increased by 96%, non-suicidal self-injury by nearly 46% and suicidal thoughts by 64%.

The study follows several other reports over the past few months documenting the significant negative impact coronavirus lockdowns have had on mental health. Especially on children and teenagers .

In the first few months of 2021, the CDC found that 44% of teenagers felt hopeless or persistently sad, and a survey found that 55% had experienced emotional abuse at home. Published on April 1 .

“These data are a cry for help,” CDC Acting Principal Deputy Director Debra Houry said in a press release of the CDC’s findings. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created traumatic stressors that have the potential to further erode students’ psychological well-being. Our research shows that surrounding youth with the right supports can reverse these trends and help our youth now and in the future.”