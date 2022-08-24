Group says it’s ‘horrible’ that Veterans Affairs officials have taken up euthanasia on a troubled veteran

The head of a group that supports Canadian veterans says he was horrified to learn that medical care for the dying was shared with a veteran who had recently sought help from Veterans Affairs Canada.

Federal agency officials confirmed to CBC News that they apologized directly to the veteran and launched a “thorough internal investigation.”

“It’s just awful,” said Scott Maxwell, executive director of Wounded Warriors Canada. “And how are things with this veteran and his family? And then B, how will it affect other veterans who may be in a similar condition, want to pick up the phone, call an agent or a case manager to ask for help. ?

“If at least one veteran does not call this number, we ourselves will have a serious problem.”

Maxwell said it’s hard to see how death care or MAID could be offered in a conversation between a Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) officer and a veteran in need of assistance.

He welcomed the news that an investigation was underway.

He said the people involved in this investigation should “determine how this is even possible or even remotely contemplated – but obviously, first of all, make sure that this veteran gets every opportunity for the support he or she needs … take seriously this need for professional awareness and cultural competency training for all VAC staff.”

Veterans Affairs officials said in a statement that the department deeply regrets what happened in the case of the unnamed veteran, which led to the release of Global News earlier this month.

The statement said that no evidence of similar incidents has been found and they believe this is an isolated incident.

Providing advice on medical care at death is not a VAC service.​​​​ — Statement from Veterans Affairs Canada.

The statement went on to say: “Providing advice regarding medical care at death is not a VAC service. VAC case managers, Veteran Services Agents, and Veteran Services Group Managers do not have the authority or role to recommend death care to veteran clients. “

More workouts promised

The department also said it would provide additional training to all of its frontline personnel.

Maxwell said the ultimate goal of any such training should be to ensure that all Veterans Affairs officers gain a deep understanding of what life is like for sick and wounded veterans, members of the Canadian Forces and first responders.

“We know that this can affect the exit,” Maxwell said of the lack of such understanding.

“We know that at times it can further exacerbate someone’s injury. I mean, it’s a really complex, real thing that needs to be treated as such – and as you can see, as we’re talking about today, we still have a long way to go. go.”

Macaulay called the actions “unacceptable”

After the story became known, Veterans Affairs Secretary Lawrence Macaulay released a statement on social media calling the incident “completely unacceptable,” adding, “I deeply regret the harm caused to this veteran and his family at a time of need.”

Macaulay is Member of Parliament for Prince Edward Island in Cardigan and Minister for Veterans Affairs of Canada, headquartered in Charlottetown since 1980.

Maxwell said Wounded Warriors Canada did not hear directly from the veteran involved in the incident. However, he said he wants all veterans to know that support is available at any time through groups like his if the incident made someone feel uncomfortable contacting Veterans Affairs officers.

“Help is available,” he said.

