A group claiming President Biden’s border policies that have allowed record-breaking immigration are negatively impacting the environment is mounting a legal challenge to flip the script on an administration that has made environmental justice its “top priority.”

The Massachusetts Coalition for Immigration Reform is a nonpartisan group that advocates for reduced mass immigration based on environmental concerns. The group filed a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department and the Department of Justice, saying the government failed to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), which requires an environmental impact analysis of the Biden administration’s policies. execution

In an August 17 court order, Judge Trevor McFadden of DC Federal District Court allowed the case to proceed, barring two motions by the Justice Department to dismiss the environmentalists’ claims.

“Environmental laws like NEPA are often used in efforts to challenge government action,” William Lane, an attorney at Wiley Rein LLP and a former DOJ civil division official, told Fox News Digital. “The fact that most of the coalition’s arguments survived the government’s motion to dismiss is a big deal. It shows that Judge McFadden is taking them seriously.”

Ken Cuccinelli, a former deputy secretary of homeland security under President Donald Trump, told Fox News Digital that he believes the claim has a strong factual basis, saying the “trail of environmental destruction” along the southern border is “significant.” While some Democrats are focused on priorities such as the Green New Deal, he said, they ignore the “enormous scale” of environmental damage taking place across the border.

The coalition is represented by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), an independent think tank that analyzes the various economic, social and other impacts of immigration in the US and is also named by two ranchers south of the border and four individual environmentalists. Plaintiffs.

According to the complaint, Biden’s major immigration policy decisions, including ending construction of the southern border wall; repealing Trump’s “stay in Mexico” policy; prevent immigration officials from detaining and removing illegal immigrants; ending the practice of penalizing illegal immigrants for failing to leave the country; closing immigration courts; and expanding various refugee programs are all subject to NEPA analysis, which the administration has failed to obtain.

“Under this administration’s mandatory open border policies, which have encouraged millions of people to cross the border to settle in the United States, the massive impacts of immigration to the US, including the decline of southern border areas, our infrastructure, urban sprawl, pollution, and global carbon emissions are more evident than ever.” CIS Director of Litigation Julie Axelrod said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

CIS said in its complaint that Congress created NEPA to “force transparency and accountability on the administrative state” and as “one of the mechanisms for public participation in the federal decision-making process regarding federal actions affecting the environment.”

Since taking office, President Biden has made his administration’s climate change policy a top priority, recently praising the Inflation Reduction Act for its “historic investments in environmental justice,” adding that the new law will reduce pollution and other negative environmental factors.

But Cuccinelli argues that Biden’s commitment to environmental justice is irrelevant because his administration is ignoring the pollution disaster across the border.

In this fiscal year alone, there have been over two million migrant encounters at the southern border, a record milestone.

The migrant crisis has worsened since the Biden administration took office, from about 72,000 encounters at the end of 2020 to 173,000 by March 2021. Since then, these numbers have not dipped below 150,000 encounters per month.

The White House, State Department and Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment, and the DOJ declined to comment.

