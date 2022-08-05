Griner’s verdict renews pressure on President Biden

The proposal has already changed US diplomacy towards Russia, which has been frozen at the highest level since Mr. Putin’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine. The July 29 telephone conversation between Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken and his Russian counterpart Sergei V. Lavrov was their first conversation since the start of the war. But it seems that the Kremlin was not touched. The White House says Russia made an unspecified “bad faith” counteroffer that the United States does not take seriously.

On Friday, Mr. Lavrov told reporters that the two countries would continue to discuss the issue through established channels. He reiterated the Kremlin’s demand that the United States not discuss the talks publicly, even though Russian media began linking Mr. Bout’s case to Ms. Griner’s in early summer.

But the pressure is one-sided. While Mr. Putin has long sought Mr. Bout’s release, perhaps out of loyalty to a man with close ties to the Russian security state, the continued imprisonment of the arms dealer costs Mr. Putin little. In other words, time is on Mr. Putin’s side.

Mr. Biden, on the other hand, finds himself squeezed from both sides.

On the one hand supporters of Mrs. Griner. Her wife, Cherell Griner, has publicly urged Biden to make a deal with Putin as soon as possible. These calls were echoed by Mr Sharpton, Democratic activist groups, television pundits, professional athletes and social media celebrities. (Mr Sharpton on Thursday also called for Mr Whelan’s release.)

“How could she feel like America had her back?” NBA superstar LeBron James said in mid-July. “I would have thought, ‘Do I even want to go back to America?’