Griner will be sent to a Russian colony. What does it mean?

Some prisoners are tortured or beaten by inmates. Some have to work 16 hours a day. Some are forced to watch Russian propaganda on repeat.

This is the world of the Russian colony that Britney Griner is about to be sent to for a nine-year term.

The penal colonies are the descendants of the Gulag, the infamous Stalin-era camps where millions of Russians perished. According to human rights groups, the treatment of prisoners has improved markedly since then.