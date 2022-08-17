Griezmann at Manchester United? Gallagher to Newcastle?





With only 15 days left until the transfer window – 15 days and 13 hours at the time of writing – the excitement is reaching its climax in a high-stakes musical chair football game. Chelsea made a deal for Cesare Casadei, reports this morning Fabrizio Romano after our message on Monday evening that he is coming. The 19-year-old will arrive in London later Wednesday to complete a transfer worth up to €20m. Cesare Casadei will fly to London on Wednesday evening, as the bulk of the medical tests are already booked. Deal completed for €15m plus €5m add-ons, Chelsea will soon feature Casadei as a new signing. 🚨🔵 #CFC …and that's not the end of Chelsea's top talent project. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 17, 2022 perspective Judge Ziyech The replacement of Stamford Bridge by Old Trafford has taken place again: L'Equipe reports that Manchester United Manager Erik ten Hag remains interested in reuniting with the wily Moroccan international after coaching him at Ajax and that United are open to a deal if the price is right. Newcastlemeanwhile, may see the point in foraying into an increasingly large Chelsea squad: The Telegraph reports that Conor Gallagher, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic as well as Armando Broja these are all the players Eddie Howe could find work for at St. James Park.

Hudson-Odoi appeared to be the first to get repaid, telling the Blues he wanted to leave, but Todd Boly is reportedly only open to the out-loan winger.

More news from troubled Manchester United: Atletico Madrid still harbor hope to lure Cristiano Ronaldo back to Spain and even ready to send Antoine Griezmann in the opposite direction as part of a potential transaction. Sounds like a plan for us. Ronaldo himself took to Instagram last night to accuse the media of “lies”, writing that of the 100 stories written about him in recent times, only five were correct. “I have a notepad,” he warned, “in which the Rumor Mill undoubtedly occupies a prominent place.

Ruud van Nistelrooy Led his team from PSV to Rangers last night where they drew 2-2. The former Red Devils goalkeeper has met with his old boss Sir Alex Ferguson, although there is no suggestion that Fergie suggested he return to the game amid United’s recruiting problems.

On that note, it looks like United are looking to sign Adrian Rabiot from Juventus is definitively dead, and the proposed move to Mauro Icardi PSG also stalled. However, it is believed that the young Brighton midfield general Moises Caicedoas a Manchester United fan, I would be up for the challenge.

Barcelonameanwhile, the overdraft was extended once more in an attempt to lure Tottenham out of Villarreal. Juan Foyt on the way to Camp Nou. However, Villarreal want 42 million euros and will not support a “players plus money” deal. Jeremy Pinothe Villarreal winger who has been linked to Liverpool will not be allowed to leave for less than 50 million euros, says a man who has his finger on the pulse of Fabrizio Romano.

Villarreal eyeing Manchester United players Edinson Cavanibut face competition from Good. While we are discussing this topic, it is said that the Ligue 1 team is looking to get their hands on Arsenal’s failure. Nicolas Pepe. Last but not least: Delhi Alli Everton can go to Besiktas.