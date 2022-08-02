Greg Norman says Tiger Woods turned down a $700-800 million offer from Saudi Arabia to play LIV Golf.

Enlarge this image switch title Seth Wenig/AP

Tiger Woods turned down an offer, which Greg Norman said was “somewhere in the area” of between $700 million and $800 million, to take part in the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf series.

During an appearance on Fox News with Tucker Carlson that aired Monday night, Norman confirmed what he told the Washington Post in a story two months ago. Norman told the Post in June that the offer was “incredibly huge; we’re talking high nine numbers.”

Woods has been an opponent of LIV Golf since late last year, and he made his most scathing comments at the British Open when he said players who received money funded by Saudi Arabia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund “turned their backs” on the PGA Tour that made them famous.

When the proposal was made to Woods is unclear.

“This number was known before I became CEO. So that number was there, yes,” Norman said in an interview with Fox News that took place Sunday at the Trump National in Bedminster, NJ, home of the third LIV Golf Invitational. held.

“And, look, the Tiger is a needle, and of course you have to look at the best of the best,” Norman said. “So they originally approached Tiger before I became CEO. So yes, that number was somewhere in that area.”

Various reports from the United Kingdom state that Phil Mickelson received a $200 million signing bonus and Dustin Johnson received $150 million. The 48-man courses, which play 54 holes without cuts, offer $25 million in prize money at each event. Norman announced a schedule of 14 tournaments for next year.

LIV Golf currently has only one player – number 18 Johnson – out of the top 20 in the world.

The source of the funding has been heavily criticized by the series and the recruited players because it is seen as an attempt to divert attention from its human rights record and links to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

When asked why his competing tour caused such a buzz among American golfers, Norman bluntly replied, “I don’t know.”

“I really don’t care,” Norman said. “I just love the game so much and I want to develop the game of golf and we at LIV see this as an opportunity not only for men but also for women.”

The LIV Golf Invitational pauses for a month during the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, returns on Labor Day weekend about an hour west of Boston, and then plays in suburban Chicago two weeks later.