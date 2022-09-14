New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman The competition is about spirit, and the two-time major winner on Wednesday said the PGA Tour “should be grateful” to the rival Saudi-based circuit, taking credit for the tour’s recent changes.

During an interview with ESPN Chicago Norman addressed ongoing tensions between LIV Golf and the rest of the traditional golfing world, arguing that the addition of his new league encouraged the PGA Tour to change.

“Since LIV came on board, The PGA Tour has grown. They never do that without competition. Competition is the best thing in any sport,” he explained.

“We created this new atmosphere, this new energy and The PGA Tour Had to respond. That tells us that, for me, LIV is the leader. LIV is the future of golf. As long as we continue to hold our ground and build and build and build, the tour will continue to respond and respond and respond.”

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan unveiled significant changes to the Tour last month that will see top players commit to a 20-tournament schedule with major financial incentives.

This includes elevating four additional tournaments that offer $20 million or more in addition to the tournaments already announced. Top players will be determined by the new Player Impact Program criteria. PIP will also double the money to $100 million.

“The competition brought by LIV, Players should be thankful to LIV – Tour players should be grateful to LIV,” added Norman.

“From my perspective, from where I was as a player to where we are today – for the players and the fans at LIV – it’s like night and day.”

The LIV Golf Tour arrives in Chicago this week for the fifth event of the inaugural season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.