New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

I just spilled on myself. ok Happy Friday, America. So, how’s your civil war going? I know he’s crazy out there. I almost got hit by a cannonball.

Video

Good to see Brian Stelter get the job. Call me Brian. But again, let’s look at what the media defines as harm versus what real harm is. You may not have heard about the machete attack in New York two days ago. That’s right. I said machete. Who knew we were living in the Brazilian rainforest. But there was a machete attack in New York, and get this, it was a repeat machete attack by a repeat machete assailant who had been arrested several times, including attacking people with, you’d never guess, that’s right, machetes.

She attacks people with bear spray, which is only to be used on Brett Baier. He actually likes it. Well, perverted. But Psycho has to wonder what it would take to get arrested in New York? She should be getting elbow to elbow for Christ’s sake. oh So, a few days after the release, this young black woman was back on the street and assaulted an elderly black doorman. Not much of a story, of course, because the variables are all wrong. She is not extreme – MAGA. And besides, the jail cells are for Steve Bannon and the kids who dress up as Vikings in the Capitol.

Here’s Why Eliza Fletcher’s Suspected Killer Cleotha Henderson Served 20 Years Of 24

And what if the guy who shot and killed four people in Memphis and then smiled like it was his high school yearbook photo and had just been voted the class clown? This ghost was also a repeat offender. He was previously charged with attempted murder, but it was dropped, so he’s back on the streets faster than Hunter Biden’s deadline. But I think we’d hear more about it if he was super-MAGA, but he’s not. And besides, like Alec Baldwin, they’ll just blame the gun. too early? Because remember, the real battle is between demand and democracy. You know, back when Jaws scared people away from sharks, when the Easy-Bake Oven was a much bigger threat. wow I must be getting old. Am I really older than the audience? oh god I need some relief factor.

Anyway, did you see what happened in Las Vegas? Great story. A notable investigative journalist who defied Kilmeade, the journalist was stabbed to death. Now this is the kind of thing that angers journalists. One of them is kicked out for speaking truth to power.

He was actively writing about Vegas corruption and was stabbed to death by someone in a fit of rage. You know, it sounds like a scene from Casino or Kat’s Honeymoon. But he helped catch his own killer. The killer’s DNA was found under the victim’s fingernails. So I guess Biden was warning us about that. These extreme MAGA types lash out at our media and our democratic leaders.

Furthermore, the accused killer is actually a Democratic leader, a Democrat politician from Vegas. So, it’s no wonder the media dropped the story like Ashley Biden’s diary. There are many important tips for bathing. That’s vague enough, right? Now, if you read the headlines or skim the articles, you’d never know the killer was a Democrat, which I totally understand, because whoever wrote the article had to realize that the killer would probably be out of prison in a few months. And we know how the killer feels about reporters writing bad things about him. So really, no need to rub your nose in being a Democrat. Just call him an officer.

Now, do you think a Republican would get the same treatment if he murdered someone? They are way ahead of me. You’re right, but you knew that. The fact is, the paper that the dead reporter worked for was one of the few papers owned by the Republican Party. So the attack was not just on one reporter but the entire staff, a paper and the media —- don’t give a damn because they are not on the same team.

Therefore, they erase political connections as if they were biological women. Now, crime makes fun. is difficult Now if the situation is reversed, you will get the headline ‘Republican Kills Brave Journalist’. Sorry, no, it will be, “Extrem-MAGA murders journalists, women and minorities hit hardest, experts blame Trump and climate change.” And that will be woven into the idea of ​​this so-called MAGA civil war. This will be the opening volley of the brewing battle. Even Joe Biden’s shorts will be on patriotism. But since the story doesn’t fit that criteria, Crystal fades into oblivion like Pepsi and Dan Rather. There is no political capital to be gained by a Democrat murdering a journalist.

Police search the home of a Democratic official in connection with the stabbing of investigative journalist Jeff German

And now here comes Obama who, like ISIS, will happily ignore all this mess. He will also say that threatening this country is not a crime. There are people who don’t vote for Democrats whose policies lead to more crime. It’s not all senseless murders you see, it’s senseless murder complaints.

So remember when the media booed Jussie Smollett? Despite his stupidity, he accepted the lie. Well, it’s happening again, but on an even bigger scale. The media now portrays the country as a giant smollet, just waiting to be attacked by imaginary racists and red hats. It’s a scam like the others, but it won’t stop them. Smollett has become the unofficial spiritual leader of the Democratic Party, instilling fear in the imagination of the enemy, giving the party a roadmap through MAGA country.

So now we’re living in a global version of hate crime hoax warfare, and the media will always defend the hoax, saying, “Well, it’s true somewhere, if not here.” And while that’s happening, it’s happening in Illinois. Another state gets rid of no cash bail because, you know, it’s a resounding success everywhere else. Here is what it means.

Mayor of Illinois: It abolishes cash bail for almost every crime. This includes but is not limited to: kidnapping, armed robbery, second degree murder, drug induced homicide, aggravated DUI, threatening a public officer and fleeing and eluding. Violators must be released on electronic monitoring 48 hours before law enforcement. They can almost make it to Alaska before we find them. This denies victims their constitutional rights and remember, businesses and homeowners, officers will no longer be able to evict trespassers from your residence or your businesses. Someone might decide to stay in your shed and we can just give them a ticket. It is up to you to decide what level of force is required to remove them and whether it is legal.

California, the first state to eliminate bail, will free nonviolent suspects within 12 hours

Well, thank God I don’t have a shed. I think that’s the lesson we all learned here. But amazingly, the killer can make it to Alaska before the police find him. I hope Jaime Lissow has a few spare bedrooms. She is the only person I know who lives in Alaska next to Sarah Palin. And we don’t talk much. Sarah and I split up, you know.

Now, political leaders, they have a job to maintain order, so you can live a somewhat safe life. And here they deny that such laws don’t work for certain people, which is racist. But then they call you a racist for complaining about it. So what does this mean?

Click here to get the Fox News app

Well, as Democrats chase phantoms in red caps, you’ll see more violence and more death from real-life, breathing criminals. And it proves that what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas because all the Dems bet on red.