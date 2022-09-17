New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Happy Friday, everyone. Yes, you look fantastic. There I go, talking to myself again. So they’re making another one of those “Scream” movies, and get this, they’re moving the setting to New York City. We reached out to Brian Kilmeady for a comment.

Clearly there is something wrong with him. That is, apart from his personality, looks and career choices. But according to an actor, setting the film in this city would make it 20 times scarier. Yes, no —-. All you have to do is turn on the camera and point it at any street, and if there’s no burning Fox News Christmas tree in your way, and just hope someone doesn’t knock you unconscious and steal your camera. You are done.

So how’s New York been lately? Well, you got a machete attack. You have gangs on dirt bikes, robbing people in broad daylight. You became homeless. And that’s just in Kat’s apartment. You are pushing sick people in front of cars. You’ve got a momentary clobbering old man. You hang out with Jesse Waters on Sixth Avenue, hoping you’ll recognize him. Don’t pay him, or he’ll give you a copy of his book. hate

YPD Hunt Ghulish masked robber caught on camera in armed stick-up

So these days, do you really need to set a horror movie in New York City? Especially “screaming”? It’s already here. Watch this tape. This is a robbery in New York City yesterday, you see under that circle, well, all the robbers there are wearing “scream” masks as they rob the place. So I think the good news is that the production team will not need a costume department. But, you know, it’s a problem for filmmakers. How can they top reality? How to make a movie set in New York that’s scarier than the setting? You know, it’s like opening dominoes in Rome. That’s pretty good.

Okay, okay, that’s like trying to make a heart attack look scarier by saying “boo.” How does it feel? It’s like trying to make a horror movie about Joy Behar’s sex life. My point is, it’s horrible in real life. yes I should have led with it. But a horror movie shouldn’t be scary to begin with. You have to build it, right? But New York City is terrifying from start to finish, which was also reviewed for the Emmy Awards.

So they’re saying this latest installment will follow four survivors as they begin a new chapter in the dreaded apple, calling it the bloodiest “Scream” yet. It was either that or do it in San Francisco where it would be the most “Scream” yet. I would have said —-, but I was trying to edit myself.

Now that I live in New York City, I don’t need a horror movie, I have a subway station. I don’t drive it, but I pee there sometimes and it’s getting dangerous. Sometimes, there are real-life zombies on my street, mad, pissed off, angry, and they’re just all CNN employees.

But citizens are at the mercy of humans who are independent of laws and civility. Remember those classic Great Depression photos we saw? We never thought it would happen again, except here it is, and we have the visuals, and it’s bad because, like Kat’s hair extensions, it affects itself. I think the roads have become so safe that progressive politicians have decided that the way things work is no longer necessary. So they threw out the laws and now we’re wading into a ambivalent abyss that’s deeper and darker than Michael Moore’s belly button. oh yes Think about it. You can get a full boat there and he will pay for it.

9/11 Memorial Speaker Warns Democrats: ‘Don’t Forget History’ By Supporting Soft-On-Crime, ‘Open Border’ Policies

Those people on the streets of depression, those fathers and brothers, were war veterans, maybe a small part of it today, but no, these people are not looking for a job. Employers are not looking for a guy who spits on people on the stairs. So Keith Olbermann is still unemployed. But hey, people love horror movies, it’s escapist entertainment. So you really need a scary movie. how is this Worse than anything from Hollywood, this doorbell video of three men assaulting a woman on a Chicago street has been turned into a campaign ad produced by a conservative SuperPAC. Here is just a small part of it.

Now that’s a horror movie. The only difference is that there was no one yelling “cut” to end the scene. And it upsets all the people you’d expect. The media and Democrats, for example, don’t like it when you show them the consequences of their destructive ideas. In fact, they are more upset about the video than the crime. Maybe they will try to censor and call the producers terrorists. and why Because every time you point to crime, you demonstrate how these —– liberal mayors have failed you and have no other recourse but to hire their own private security.

They would make the federal cases on the pronouns and leave the attempted murder cases to the misdemeanors. The governor called the ad disgusting and why, because it is true and there are no politicians like him. They prefer rhetoric, symbolism, and empty phrases like “the soul of America,” “the Big Lie,” “the threat to democracy,” and my favorite, “the dog-faced pony soldier.”

But that video is reality, and it’s time for reality to take the wheel from the fantasists who think the real dangers are moms at school board meetings or truckers in red hats. Funny you don’t see that doorbell, on cam. Of course, left-wing groups claim that the ad uses victims as political pawns. Yes, because it’s not like they did it with George Floyd or Michael Brown. In fact, Democrats exploit more victims than personal injury lawyers. Sorry, Emily.

“Never let a crisis go to waste?” It was said first by Rahm Emanuel and later, by Nancy Pelosi’s plastic surgeon, but only liberals can take advantage of the crisis, because they create it. So yes, that ad, which played during a Bears game, shocked viewers. But there is a point. Maybe if you see a crime in your living room, you’ll pay attention to it.