New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld weighed in on the “timing” of President Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis amid the president’s recent gaffes on “The Five.”

Biden’s Covid-19 diagnosis comes nearly two years after he vowed to “shutdown” the virus

GREG GUTFELD: I don’t question the diagnosis at all. I questioned the timing of it. I mean, first you have it wacko cancer gaffe from two days ago, right? In which the media rushed to the defense: “Oh, no, he has skin cancer.” That is not what we are talking about. We were talking about the fact that he said oil caused cancer and it didn’t make sense. But now there’s polling that shows he’s less popular than punching you in the face. So there’s probably a lot of reason for this, they’re trying to hide him because that’s the only thing that works and maybe next week they’re going to say you know, “He’s got fibroids” because, you know, men can get pregnant.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Watch the full segment below: