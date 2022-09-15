New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Happy Wednesday, everyone. So ICYMI it’s short if you miss it. Does it help? Okay, screw everyone. President Biden threw a deflationary party yesterday. But maybe you’d rather have something more pleasant, like jamming a hedge trimmer into your rectum. don’t judge

He held it on the White House lawn because he couldn’t remember where the front door was and that way he wouldn’t pee on the carpets. Plus, that lawn could always use some extra fertilizer. Even with inflation now at 8.3%, he threw this party. His staff wanted to cancel, but Jill had already told Joe that there would be balloons, clouds, and a pony. But it felt like they were throwing an impromptu birthday party for a corpse, then watching the corpse for 25 minutes on a drone.

CNN Cuts From Coverage Of Biden’s Inflation Relief Act Speech As Dow Plummets: ‘It’s Hard To Be A Celebrity’

It’s funny, in most monuments, “When is this stuff going to stop?” And really, is the economy something that should be celebrated? It’s like the Washington Generals throw a parade after a season of playing the Harlem Globetrotters. Hooray, we go zero and eighty. It’s like Alec Baldwin giving himself an A in marksmanship. What, something happened? It’s like Brian Kilmeady throwing himself a book party. And it’s always sad when reality rains down on our imagination.

As Biden bragged about his fake accomplishments, the stock market sank faster than Joe’s nose in a near pony tail. The Dow fell by 1200 points. It’s the biggest drop since Joey Behar tried to sit on a beanbag chair. Food prices are rising, houses are drying up and yet Joe is bragging about us like we are a child. You know, we used to love it. His first mistake, however, was inviting James Taylor, a newcomer to today’s music scene, to open the festival. Here is a clip.

Oh, wait, that wasn’t so bad. Let’s try again.

Oh, he’s really old and not in a good way. Like a bag of cabbage buried in the yard. So old Joe asked Taylor to sing a song called “The Fire and Rain”, which describes Hunter’s feelings when he urinates. That’s all. It’s a fun night. It’s about suicide and heroin addiction, apparently, which makes sense, since suicide and addiction are two things that have worked well under Joe. But perhaps the message is, “Yes, times are tough under Biden, but it could be worse.” You may be forced to listen to that song forever. It will make you want to take pills or throw yourself on the sharp end of Joe’s catheter.

But I don’t blame the White House for taking Taylor away. Joe originally asked Sinatra and Glenn Miller before that. Sadly, it is heard that Joe died or was killed by Hilary. But should not think? Shouldn’t you think about what you feel at that time?

President Biden: Think about what you will think at that time. Think about how you would feel if you had no insurance and no money. That is wrong. That’s not who we are and we’re going to fix that too.

Joe, do us a favor. Please stop fixing things. That is not your strength. I mean, you’re less useful than a homeless kid trying to squeeze your windshield with a pee bottle. Shout out to Jimmy Failla, but at least America’s spirit is vibrant.

President Biden: America’s spirit is alive. America’s future is bright and America’s promise is true. That is reality. That is reality.

yes Be suspicious when a politician refers to your soul. Bad leaders rely on abstract concepts when they can’t point to concrete success. Get my soul out of it. What about gas prices, war, crime? But I think it’s difficult for us to make progress in every country because it’s big and complicated.

President Biden: It is difficult in every country to make progress as large and complex as ours. It’s not easy and it never was.

So that’s your excuse. is difficult Well, I hate to tell you, play, it’s your job and everyone has done a good job before you. I wonder if that’s a clap line.

Nancy Pelosi: Me, that’s a clap line.

Rubio Controversy Over Biden’s Inflation Celebration: ‘I’m Embarrassed For James Taylor’

It’s so cute when the brain locks horns with botox. But talk about bad timing, beat inflation when the inflation numbers come out. It sounds like Joe is leading a band playing on the Titanic, as he did in 1912. He performs like a clown in a birthday prank, as employees are forced to choose and pretend to be there. Of course, the White House claims that gas prices are falling, when people stop buying gas because it’s too high, and you’re responsible for it going up in the first place. He’s like the guy who sets his neighbor’s house on fire and then wants to be called a hero because he saved their cat. Talk about gaslighting.

Gas prices go up when you buy them, and gas prices go down when you don’t. I call it Catch 22, which is an estimate of how many times Joe will get covid by January. Food by 13.5%, electricity by 15.8% and rent by 7%, health insurance by a whopping 24%. But ask KJP, I wonder if she will say that prices are flat in our country in the last two years, months.

Karine Jean-Pierre: Prices in our country have been flat in the last two months.

Hmm. Yes, like a scan of your brain. I would call her a puppet but I don’t want to get hate mail from Miss Piggy. The fact is, we knew inflation was going to happen after all the government spending, but we didn’t expect that more government spending would solve the problems caused by government spending. And now Biden’s student loan cancellation will cost us another half a trillion.

So while families save their savings on basic necessities of life, Joe is bailing out gender studies graduates paying back the loans they agreed to pay. He is rewarding the least deserving by punishing those who pay their debts. That is why the prices will go up. But Joe doesn’t care. He threw his own party. And who will take any excuse to cut cake or cheese. So frankly, I wonder what Joe has to say.

