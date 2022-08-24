Greens reject leader candidate who refuses to take French test

Najib Yutt, a Green Party leader candidate, says he is refusing to take a French language test required by the party, which has rejected his application as a result.

Jatt, who worked on the campaign for former leader Annamy Paul, issued a statement its website states that it “will not participate in any language test conducted by a party that claims to be committed to respect for diversity and social justice.” He said he plans to appeal the party’s rejection of his candidacy.

In his post, he calls the language requirement “the most egregious rule of the competition” and “an artificial barrier created to, inadvertently or not, shift the targets for many leadership contenders who deserve justice.”

“No former leader or interim leader of the Green Party of Canada should have taken such a test,” he wrote.

“Requiring proficiency in both official languages ​​is not a constitutional or statutory requirement for a party leader or prime minister. It’s not even an agreement.”

Prime ministers have been able to communicate in both of Canada’s official languages ​​since the current official’s father, Pierre Elliot Trudeau, was elected in 1968.

While Jatt said he is fluent in other languages ​​and doesn’t mind learning French on the job, he doesn’t think it should be a requirement for federal party leadership. He said the requirement is tantamount to a barrier for people of color who do not speak both of Canada’s official languages.

“This seems to conflict with the party’s own work for fairness, equity, diversity and inclusion,” Jatt said. “This arbitrary rule is the complete opposite of inclusion.”

According to the rules of the competition for leadership, candidates must demonstrate proficiency in English and French at an advanced level, which, in accordance with the European General Framework of Reference for Languages, is called “level B2”. Indigenous applicants are exempt from this requirement.

Jatt told CBC News that he pays for the French courses himself and may be able to meet the language requirements, but he won’t take the exam out of principle.

The Green Party of Canada did not respond to a CBC request for comment. In a letter the party sent to Jatt, which was reviewed by the CBC, officials said he was “not up to the mark”.