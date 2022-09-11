Green Party president resigns, telling members ‘the dream is dead’

In a blunt and blunt resignation letter, Green Party President Lorraine Reckmans announced that she had resigned in desperation and said the party’s dream had “died”.

Spreading it out in three pages, Reckmans described her tenure as party chairman as “tumultuous.”

Reckmans took the job a year ago; The Greens were in crisis after trying to dump former leader Annamy Paul ahead of the federal election.

Reckmans, the party’s first indigenous president, believed she could help the Greens “rise from the ashes” into a vibrant, inclusive party while advancing the challenge of protecting the planet.

According to her, these hopes were not justified.

“Now I see that the dream is dead for me,” she says. “I’m exhausted and my optimism has died … For me, this means the end (of the Green Party of Canada).”

In an interview with CBC News Sunday, she urged members to bring the party back, comparing the current situation to 2021, when it was beset by infighting and divisive politics.

WATCH | Reckmans says she “got on the wrong bus”: Reckmans says she got on the wrong bus Duration 2:50 Outgoing Green Party president Lorraine Reckmans says that after years with the party, she is not sure she can change her direction.

Reckmans shared a copy of her resignation letter. The reasons for her resignation are varied, but she focused on rivals in the current leadership race and problems with her colleagues on the party’s governing body, known as the federal council.

“I resigned on principle. I didn’t have confidence in the leadership contenders, and they didn’t trust me, and I lost confidence in the federal council,” Reckmans said.

Interim Leader Wrong

Some of her concerns stem from the launch of the race about a week ago. During the virtual event, the organizers tagged interim leader Amita Kuttner with incorrect on-screen pronouns. Kuttner uses the pronouns they/he/ille.

According to Kuttner’s earlier statementReckmans did not mix them up, but the then president apologized as a party representative. Kuttner said the incident revealed a larger problem within the party.

“In truth, this incident reflects a broader pattern of behavior that some in the party are perpetuating. Over the years, the party has documented reports that point to a systemic problem that is disproportionately affecting black, indigenous, and racial people, as well as 2SLGBTQIA+ people,” Kuttner said.

Four Leaders Race Candidates Released joint statement acknowledging that Reckmans was not at fault and called on the party leadership to eliminate “similar patterns of behavior that Dr. Kuttner encountered during his tenure.”

Sarah Gabriel Baron, the party’s leader candidate, called Reckmans “ignorant” during a press conference.

In her resignation letter, Reckmans accused the candidates of politicizing the incident and insulting her to the point where she could not imagine herself working with any of them as a leader.

“Indeed, what can you do when our own leadership candidates are throwing accusations at you?” Reckmans said.

While most candidates did not personally accuse her of misrepresenting Kuttner’s gender, Reckmans said it did.

“I felt slandered,” Reckmans told CBC News. “It was a huge insult to me. It’s an insult to my leadership, an insult to my contribution.”

While doing 40 hours a week of unpaid work for the party, Reckmans said she suggested that the party conduct an assessment to correct its culture.

At a meeting Friday night, the federal council voted to investigate allegations of abuse and discrimination, according to Reckmans’ letter. However, a majority of councilors also voted to continue the race for leadership at the same time, which Reckmans opposed.

The outgoing president said he doesn’t think employees and volunteers should race amid allegations of harm and discrimination in the workplace.

“I don’t see how these two things can coexist, that we can be under investigation for harm, and that we can continue to use our volunteers to run the contest,” Reckmans said.

“If the council had voted to suspend the competition, I would not have resigned because that would have given me a signal that these people are serious about safety.”

WATCH | Extended interview with outgoing Green Party president:

Extended interview with outgoing Green Party president Duration 17:24 Outgoing Green Party President Lorraine Reckmans speaks to CBC parliamentary reporter David Turton about why she has chosen to step down.

Kuttner says party problems are not new

Kuttner, the party’s interim leader, has been embroiled in recent events. Kuttner told the CBC they are grateful to Reckmans for his service, but the race for the lead must continue.

“These problems are not new,” Kuttner said. “We knew we had to deal with them.”

“That’s something we have to be able to do at the same time.”