Sen. has taken heat from progressive Democrats for months for tanking the Build Back Better agenda. Joe Manchin, now hailed by Democrats who demand sweeping climate change legislation.

Manchin on Wednesday announced a deal on a reconciliation package that would make major investments in green energy production and health care while raising funds through additional corporate taxes and tougher IRS enforcement. Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. Accordingly, the Inflation Reduction Act would raise $739 billion and invest $433 billion in climate programs — which would reduce carbon pollution by nearly 40% by 2030 — and prescription drug programs that would also reduce the deficit.

After months of lashing out at Manchin for holding the Build Back Better agenda and climate action hostage, many left-leaning Democrats hailed Manchin’s bill as the biggest climate initiative ever.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a member of “The Squad” who said Manchin should not be allowed to chair the Senate Energy Committee in June, tweeted Schumer’s statement about the deal with a general nod: “Love to see it .

Senate campaign chairs blast Manchin’s inflation bill: ‘It’s all lies’

“Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, a self-described climate hawk, hailed the bill as “the biggest climate action in human history.”

“$370B in investments in clean energy, clean transportation, energy storage, farming, home electrification and clean tech. The planet is on fire. Let’s get it done,” Schatz tweeted.

The bill includes investments to “decarbonize the economy” through things like green energy manufacturing and tax credits for electric trucks and buses, as well as rebate programs for domestic renewable energy use. The bill also includes $60 billion for “environmental justice priorities,” such as block grants, to “address the disproportionate environmental and public health harms associated with pollution and climate change.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., one of the leading progressive voices in Congress, who said Manchin was not a true Democrat and had “betrayed” President Biden by torpedoing the Build Back Better agenda last December, was quick to support Manchin’s latest initiatives. the bill

Manchin deal ‘desperate attempt’ by Democrats to sway voters, says Republican leadership member

“Everything in this bill is actually a big accomplishment, helping Americans cut costs, ensuring we’re protecting the planet for the next generation, and covering people’s health care instead of cutting it. Over the next 30 days,” Jayapal said on CNN’s “New Day” Thursday.

“While there’s a lot left on the cutting room floor, the reality is it’s going to be a huge achievement and it’s going to help the American people,” Jayapal said, adding that she’s grateful Manchin is around.

“Am I happy to have Joe Manchin at the table right now? Absolutely. Welcome, Joe Manchin, nice to work with you,” she said.

The Sunrise Movement, a firebrand activism group that has sponsored several climate demonstrations against Republicans and Democrats, also urged Congress to pass the bill immediately — while criticizing Manchin for profiting from fossil fuels and “holding life-saving climate legislation hostage.”

Green New Deal proponent Sen. Ed Markey also hailed the bill as an important climate measure.

“As we work to finalize this legislation, the draft includes my provisions on environmental justice mapping, billions in funding to create a national climate bank that prioritizes disadvantaged communities, and incentives for domestic clean energy such as offshore wind,” he said. In a tweet.

He encouraged climate activists to support the measure, even if it didn’t have everything environmentalists wanted.

“My message to our young climate activists who have fought tirelessly for a livable future is that when we work together, when we refuse to back down, we will win. This package may not be everything we need, but it is the start we need,” Markey said.