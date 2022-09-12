Green MPs have threatened to leave the party if the leadership race is suspended, an email to the party council said.

According to an email sent to the CBC, two Green Party MPs were prepared to leave their party and become independent if the federal council canceled the party’s leadership race.

On Friday evening, one of the staff of MP Mike Morris sent a message to three federal advisers, urging them not to suspend the race for leadership. In addition to warning that MPs might leave the party, the email also warned against the federal council closing the party’s headquarters in Ottawa. a decision the CBC says the party may have to make as donations plummet. .

“If a [federal council] suspends the race for leadership or decides to close the office (instead of moving to a smaller one), this will cause irreversible damage to the party. [Green Party of Canada] cannot return from there, ”the message says.

“In this case, the deputies will be ready to leave the party and sit as independents.”

The message went on to say that the party was at a “crossroads”.

“I hope [federal council] make the right decision.”

Two Green Party MPs, Morris and Elizabeth May, declined to comment. Mei is also running for co-leadership after previously holding the position.

But a party source not authorized to speak publicly said the email was sent to federal advisers so they could understand what would happen if they took the plunge and paused the race for the lead. The source also said that there is no immediate threat of deputies leaving the party.

The source also noted that the email to the councilors was necessary because Morris, who usually represents the caucus on the federal council, was not allowed to attend Friday’s council meeting.

But in a wide-ranging CBC interview on Sunday, outgoing Green Party president Lorraine Reckmans confirmed that several of her advisers had received an email from Morris’s staff. Reckmans described the email as threatening.

“It’s a pretty serious threat,” Reckmans told CBC. “I really think that this is a serious violation [party] regulations.”

According to Reckmans, the deputies did not just threaten, but used their elected positions to intimidate the party’s governing body, violating the agreement that members, not employees or deputies, run the party.

“So it’s an influence on the vote of the federal council,” Reckmans said. “We are a party based on membership and ruled by the masses. That’s who we are. I believe that I have come to represent the interests of the members in the federal council and to defend their interests in my party.”

On Friday, Reckmans said the federal council is debating whether to continue the party’s leadership race amid accusations that the party is engaging in a pattern of behavior that harms blacks, indigenous people, people of color, and people of 2SLGBTQ.

These accusations hung over the party until Annamie Pohl, the first black Jewish woman, was elected leader of the party. But more recently, the allegations have come back to the fore after a virtual Zoom party in which incorrect pronouns were used to identify interim leader Amita Kuttner, who uses they/he/ille.

Reckmans and other advisers agreed that the Greens needed to look into these allegations and voted in favor of an independent investigation. But they also argued that the leadership contest, which involves volunteers, should be suspended because the party in good conscience could not allow volunteers to work in an unsafe workplace.

In the end, the federal council voted to investigate allegations of abuse and discrimination, while still continuing the race for leadership as the deputies wanted.

