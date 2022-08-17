Green Bay Packers’ young receivers bounce back after being called by Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay, Wis. – Tuesday was not a good day for the Green Bay Packers’ young receivers. They know it, their coaches know it and quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows it. Rodgers was so frustrated with what he called the lack of effort and mental mistakes from the group that he publicly called them out and challenged them from his locker pulpit.

Procedural mistakes leading to drops, wrong routes, penalties; It all added up to a depressing bunch. Rookie receiver Romeo Daubs, who has had a Cinderella-like camp thus far, slumps in his locker, a grim look on his face as his locker mate Kenny Clark offers valuable advice.

“I had, I wouldn’t say it was a breakdown, but I was in a moment and I was talking to Kenny, I asked him how he felt when he was in that moment,” said Dows. “He pretty much told me to stay in the fight. Understand that it’s a grind and don’t let days like (Tuesday) dictate what you do in camp.

Wednesday is a very good day for young receivers. It started with a meeting. The receiver was told to be at the Corps facility for an early morning film session with Rodgers.

“We watched some film and got his input on what he thinks we can do better and what we can work on,” rookie receiver Samori Toure said. “It’s really giving us advice. Basically letting us know that the Green Bay receiving corps has always been held to a super-high standard, all the legends around here and it’s really just about us continuing that and moving forward.

Even now, even now, Rodgers infamously never went off on his receivers, even though he seemed to mellow in old age. As his patience wears thin, his displeasure grows and there is no gentle behavior with the group this week. As hard as it is for guys, especially rookies, to listen, they manage that it helps in the end.

“A lot of things happen in this game, where you make mistakes, play a good game, where you get caught high; It’s an on-and-off type of thing,” said Doubs. “I think with Aaron, no matter how bad or how good the practice, there’s an expectation that it always needs to work forever.”

The New Orleans Saints defense arguably won the day against the Packers offense in joint practice, with young receivers like Doubs, Toure, Amari Rodgers and others having a very good day. From touchdowns to two-point conversions in red-zone drills, they were there for Rodgers and backup Jordan Love. According to Tour, the reason is simple and it started during their rare morning meeting.

“When the quarterback tells us to rise to the occasion, that’s what we have to do,” Toure said.

Eric Stokes doesn’t hold back against Jarvis Landry

After beating the Saints offense in their first joint practice, Eric Stokes said he thought Wednesday’s second practice might have been a little sloppy.

Early in the first team period, Saints receiver Jarvis Landry hit Stokes after the whistle. Stokes is not backing down.

“We knew it could be on the radar,” Stokes said. “We don’t know how early, but I could see it coming from the opening snap, I could see what kind of tempo he wanted.

“He tried the big boy,” Stokes said, “I’m not going for it. At the end of the day, I don’t care who you are, what you do, all that. I’m not a little kid. I’m a grown man. At the end of the day, I’m not going to be disrespected.

“After that, I blacked out.”

Stokes pushes Landry back. Then the entire Packers defense joined Frey and the Saints offense joined. There were some bumpy moments between the two teams in Wednesday’s practice, but Stokes’ altercation with Landry set the tone.

Stokes said he was appreciative of having his teammates back, but not surprised.

“Oh, I knew we were going to ride,” Stokes said. “It’s something we talk about every day. It doesn’t matter who it is, what kind of going we are. If one needs it, we’re all going to ride. Whatever.”

Jordan Love has a ‘gunslinging mentality’

When his first start in a crucial preseason ended with three picks, it was easy for Love to be disappointed.

While the interceptions weren’t mostly his fault — one bounced off his tight end’s hands, another was wrestled away from his receiver — Love knows those plays will fall on the quarterback’s stat line. Rodgers said those plays were reflected in Love because the quarterback played better than the box score suggested.

Prema says she won’t let interruptions bother her.

“I think it’s hard,” Love said. “You give up three picks in a game and it’s easy to sit there and in the back of your head, ‘I don’t want to throw another pick.’ You start to get timid with the ball. It’s one of those things where I sit there and think, lock back, go back to square one at the start of the game, go out and let it rip. Whatever happens, happens. You can’t control what happens, when tips happen, bad throws happen, things happen in the game. . You’ve got to keep playing. That’s what I’m trying to do, try to tell me just keep going. Next play.”

Even before the Packers drafted him, Love learned the importance of not letting an interception hinder the rest of his game. Love threw 17 picks in his final season at Utah State. He still made enough plays to get drafted in the first round.

“It’s one of those things you just have to keep going,” Love said. “Every game is a new game. You should have a clean slate now, forget those things. The more you think about it, the more negative thoughts you have in your head, the more you try to force the ball down the field and not make those types of throws. I have a gunslinging mentality. I’m just going to keep playing, tearing it up and trying to be there for my teammates. You just need to have short term memory.

Injured safety Dallin Leavitt decided to return

Safety Dallin Leavitt, who injured his left shoulder in Friday night’s crash against the San Francisco 49ers, said he won’t be out for the season.

Leavitt declined to say what the injury is or what the timetable is, but said he won’t need surgery and now has a goal of when he’ll be back.

If the Packers had placed him on injured reserve before making the cut to 53, they wouldn’t have brought him back this season. However, if they add him to the 53-man roster, they could place him on injured reserve and designate him to return at some point during the regular season.

Leavitt, who was signed after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders, serves as a starter on four core special teams units.