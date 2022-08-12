Greek scandal gains momentum as eavesdropping spreads across Europe

Concern is growing that a Europe so proud of its privacy and rule of law is rampant with listening devices and espionage at a time when its democracy is threatened by Russian aggression. So much so that the European Union regularly checks the devices.

Spyware investigations should now “include checking the phones of all politicians and high-ranking officials,” said Sophie in ‘t Veld, chair of the European Parliament’s select committee on spyware. tweeted on Tuesday. “To get a complete picture of the espionage activities of governments.”

Greece has now climbed to the top of the worry list. Allies of Mr. Mitsotakis, a staunch defender of Ukraine, argue that the scandal is a threat not only to the stability of Greece, but also to the common cause against Russia.

“If I were Mr. Putin, I would be very happy if the governments so anti-Russia fell,” said Adonis Georgiadis, a government minister and vice president of Mr. Mitsotakis’s New Democracy party. Although he emphasized that he did not blame Russia for the hack, he added that Russia had influenced Greece before: “So if they did it in the past. Why not do it now?

According to him, Turkey “may be behind” all this.

Mr. Mitsotakis, in his speech, also cryptically referred to the possibility of “shadow forces outside of Greece” working to “destabilize the country.”

Opponents say the government’s insinuations are tantamount to a desperate smokescreen to avoid the obvious problem of being caught spying on its citizens and political rivals.