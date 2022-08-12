Greek scandal gains momentum as eavesdropping spreads across Europe

ATHENS. In a tense and highly confidential meeting in the Senate Chamber of the Greek Parliament, the polite, hand-picked head of the prime minister’s spy service politely dodged questions from opposition legislators. They demanded to know if he was following a rival politician and financial journalist investigating powerful business interests close to the prime minister.
But the inquiries mostly came to nothing. The chairman of the committee, a political ally of the prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, disapproved of the additional questions, kept time to a minimum and ensured that the July 29 meeting, the content of which is still protected, was a failure.
But less than a week later, allegations of government espionage escalated into a protracted scandal that is now shaking at the very top of the Greek government, raising fears of widespread surveillance across Europe and potentially contributing to yet another crack in Europe’s united front against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Greece today is drowning in talk of blackmail, Watergate and a secret police state that uses an all-pervasive law surveillance program with more than 15,000 orders last year alone to start, extend or disable wiretapping in this country of 10.5 million people. . Predator, a malware spyware used to infiltrate mobile phones, has become part of the Greek vocabulary.
Mr Mitsotakis, a conservative who took personal control of an intelligence portfolio in 2019 and whose own father was weakened by allegations of political espionage when he himself served as prime minister some 30 years ago, is in full recovery mode.
He fired his loyal intelligence chief Panagiotis Kontoleon, accepted the resignation of government secretary general Grigoris Dimitriadis, who is also his nephew, and went on national television this week with a statement full of denials and proposals to reform the intelligence agency, including adding a level of judicial oversight to that , which many critics called an internal stamp before allowing wiretapping.
“I didn’t know about it and obviously I never would have allowed it,” Mr. Mitsotakis said of spying on his political rival, even though the country’s intelligence agency is under his oversight.
Concern is growing that a Europe so proud of its privacy and rule of law is rampant with listening devices and espionage at a time when its democracy is threatened by Russian aggression. So much so that the European Union regularly checks the devices.
Spyware investigations should now “include checking the phones of all politicians and high-ranking officials,” said Sophie in ‘t Veld, chair of the European Parliament’s select committee on spyware. tweeted on Tuesday. “To get a complete picture of the espionage activities of governments.”
Greece has now climbed to the top of the worry list. Allies of Mr. Mitsotakis, a staunch defender of Ukraine, argue that the scandal is a threat not only to the stability of Greece, but also to the common cause against Russia.
“If I were Mr. Putin, I would be very happy if the governments so anti-Russia fell,” said Adonis Georgiadis, a government minister and vice president of Mr. Mitsotakis’s New Democracy party. Although he emphasized that he did not blame Russia for the hack, he added that Russia had influenced Greece before: “So if they did it in the past. Why not do it now?
According to him, Turkey “may be behind” all this.
Mr. Mitsotakis, in his speech, also cryptically referred to the possibility of “shadow forces outside of Greece” working to “destabilize the country.”
Opponents say the government’s insinuations are tantamount to a desperate smokescreen to avoid the obvious problem of being caught spying on its citizens and political rivals.
“It was obvious that the government was lying,” said George Katrugalos, a former Greek foreign minister from the main opposition party Syriza, who attended a confidential meeting on July 29, the contents of which he says he cannot divulge. Opposition party officials interpreted the intelligence chief’s non-denial of spying on journalists and even a 12-year-old migrant child as evidence that they did so. And they seized on the revelations of “legal” espionage to question the government’s categorical denial of involvement in the Predator hack.
The extent of government surveillance might never have been known if Nikos Androulakis, leader of Greece’s third largest political party, the center-left Pasok-Kinal, had not bought a new iPhone.
In June, an aide suggested that he donate his old phone to a new European Parliament spyware lab in Brussels, of which he is also a member. Technicians discovered that it was the target of a cyberattack on September 21, 2021 using Predator malware, which is produced by Cytrox, a technology company operating in Greece, and if installed through a phishing scam, can take over the entire mobile phone.
“He can watch, he can record,” said Dimitrios Mantzos, a spokesman for the Pasok party, who said the culprit “had to be at home” because Greek fingerprints were all over the place. “It’s too Greek for us to understand, but it’s all Greek.”
The party leader was not the only target.
Thanasis Koukakis, investigative reporter, bad news in 2019 about The major banks in Greece noticed problems with his new iPhone in June 2020. He asked the source if it was possible that he was under surveillance.
Source told him that he. He said he was shown transcripts of his conversations, including one when he was waiting for his daughter in front of her school, with notes describing garbled phrases.
He complained to the country’s communications and privacy watchdog. Before he could get a response, in March 2021, the government amended the law to allow it to withhold information from people under national security investigations. He was told by the Privacy Protection Service that they had no information about his phone.
A later investigation by Reporters Unitedwhich included government intelligence documents and prosecutor’s orders, testified that government surveillance was terminated on the same day he filed the complaint.
It also transpired that Mr. Koukakis’ phone was infected by Predatorwhich he discovered only in March of this year, after Civil Lab, the world’s leading spyware experts tested his device. The government denied having anything to do with it.
It wasn’t until Wednesday that he finally received a phone call from a prosecutor from the nation’s highest court to set up a meeting about his complaint.
“The revelation of the Androulakis case has been a blessing for me,” said Mr. Koukakis, who is convinced that Mr. Mitsotakis knew all about surveillance in the current scandal.
Mr. Androulakis has also filed lawsuits and petitioned the Greek supervisory authority to investigate the breach of his privacy.
In his case, the monitoring agency was able to confirm with Mr. Androulakis’ telephone operator in early August that the security services had tapped his phone.
Giorgos Gerapetritis, one of Mr Mitsotakis’ closest aides, said he then tried to arrange a meeting between Mr Androulakis and the head of intelligence so that the chief spy could explain to him and him alone, as permitted by law, why he was under surveillance.
But he said he never heard an answer.
Instead, Mr Androulakis says he wants the case to go to trial and be aired by the parliamentary ethics committee and Greece’s privacy oversight body.
All of this has sparked a political upheaval in Greece, as parliamentary elections are due next summer.
Mr. Georgiadis acknowledged that any evidence that Mr. Mitsotakis knew about the surveillance would be “very bad.” But he didn’t know.” He laid the blame on what he called a “political mistake” by the sacked intelligence chief, but also warned that the scandal could open the door to an opposition more favorable to Russia.
But Mr. Androulakis, like many Greeks, is convinced that the enemy is within.
“I never expected the Greek government to put me under surveillance,” he said, “using the darkest methods.”