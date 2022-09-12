New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As the new season of the year approaches, novice gardeners with leftover seeds may wonder if they should throw out their packets or hold on to them for next year.

This is of particular interest to Americans who prioritize fruit and vegetable gardens as inflation continues to hit groceries this year.

Gardeners have a few tricks for storing seeds.

Here are four smart gardening tips for those who want to save seeds for a future harvest.

Which seeds last a year or more?

Most store-bought seeds and seed-filled products are “hybrid varieties” and generally do not provide seeds that can germinate and reproduce, according to Justin West, co-founder and CEO of Knoxville, Tenn.-based Thrive Lot, an online. Gardening platform.

“If you want to save seeds and replenish your gardens and orchards, you have to start with heirloom varieties,” he told Fox News Digital.

Almost all heirloom seeds can last a year or more if stored properly, West said.

“Lettuce, peppers, parsnips and onions only last a few years,” says West.

“The long-term seeds are beans and corn,” he said.

“Beans germinate after 100 years under ideal storage conditions.”

How to store seeds?

Seeds can be saved for future planting, but gardeners must ensure that their storage plans keep the seeds in optimal conditions.

“Seeds should be stored in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight,” said Stacey Krljanovic, head groundskeeper and consultant at Patio Productions, an outdoor furniture and garden marketplace in San Diego, California.

Garden seeds should be kept in a sealed container to prevent mold and mildew growth, she told Fox News Digital.

It is also important to keep the seeds away from heat sources such as radiators or heaters, as these heat-producing devices can dry out the seeds and render them useless if care is not taken.

“Make sure your seed storage area is rodent-proof so mice, rats, or other pests don’t get ready to plant your seeds,” Krljanovic added.

According to Krljanovic, carrots, cucumbers, peas and tomatoes can usually be stored for up to five years.

Meanwhile, zucchini and spinach are typically stored for up to eight years – onions and garlic are typically stored for up to 10 years.

When is the best time to plant?

In the Northern Hemisphere, most fruit and vegetable seeds can be planted in the spring, according to West of Thrive Lot.

Gardeners should start their new plants indoors so that those plants have the best chance of success.

“Especially for young fruit trees, you [can] “Start them in small pots, water them well until late fall, then plant them after the first frost,” West told Fox News Digital.

Vegetables, on the other hand, have an ideal growing season, according to West.

“Many people [vegetables]Like lettuce, it can be grown several times a year depending on your climate,” he says.

“So, you can start some lettuce in the spring, some in the summer and even more in the fall [across] Most of the US”

Some seeds need cool weather to germinate, while others need heat, says Katie Burdett, owner of Growing with Gertie, an organic gardening and slow food blog. She lives in Lakeside, Mich.

“Plant cold-loving seeds like lettuce, spinach, kale, radishes, turnips and bok choy in spring and fall for best results,” Burdett told Fox News Digital.

“Other heat-loving crops such as tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, corn and zucchini should be planted in late spring or early summer, depending on your growing region.”

How can you test your seeds?

While many seeds can be saved for future use, gardeners can test their viability before planting them in an outdoor garden bed.

“If you find old seeds that you want to use, you can do a germination test,” says Deborah Neiman, a six-time homesteader in Joliet, Ill.

Germination tests help gardeners find out if their seeds will germinate well after exposure to water.

She also owns and operates Thrifty Homesteader, a self-sufficient living blog and academy.

Neiman says germination tests help determine if any of the seeds are good if they germinate after being exposed to water.

She recommends soaking the seeds for a few hours (ideally in a jar with a germinating lid), draining the water, and rinsing the seeds several times over the course of two or three days to keep them moist.

Alternatively, for small seeds, Neiman recommends using wet paper towels to add moisture if a germination lid is not available.

Paper towels can be faded several times a day; Or lightly wrap them in plastic to keep the seeds moist.

Germination timelines vary by plant, so it’s best to consult seed packets to see how long moist seeds take to germinate, Neiman says.

“By doing a germination test, you don’t waste time planting seeds that are no longer viable,” Neiman told Fox News Digital.