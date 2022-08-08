New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

‘Grease’ actor Eddie Deezen Mentally unfit to stand trial and court-ordered to remain in custody of Maryland Department of Health.

Deezen is facing charges related to his April arrest for trespassing and burglary. Home of Maryland.

There have been lawyers ever since He changed his charges However, assault and disorderly conduct, according to an order obtained by TMZ on Monday.

Deezen, 65, was filmed breaking into his neighbours’ vehicles without their permission earlier this year. Although a female resident told him to leave, he tried to open the door in front of a neighbor.

Chris Rock’s brother challenges Smith to a boxing match after the Oscars slap

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

DeGeneres is best known for playing Eugene Felsnick in the original “Grease” films.

The troubled actor first faced harassment charges in 2021 for a social media incident. He posted a lengthy rant on Facebook about a server at a local restaurant named Kara Lashbaugh. Deezen criticized her appearance and called her an “attention w—-“.

But the woman responded with her own post on Twitter.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Eddie Deezen is a creep, he comes into my work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and I don’t put on makeup he leaves. And it escalated — the old man had the balls to post on Facebook that I was losing my mind,” he said. Lashbagh wrote.