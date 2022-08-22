New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The father of a Utah Little Leaguer who suffered severe head injuries after falling from the top bunk of a Pennsylvania dormitory said Sunday that “there’s a chance” his son makes a full recovery.

Jess Oliverson told The Associated Press that her 12-year-old son, Easton, was expected to return to Utah and remain in the hospital. Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for Snow Canyon, suffered an injury last week.

“I’m grateful that he’s still alive, because I was told a lot that he had a 0% chance of survival. We’re very lucky,” said Jess Oliverson.

He added: “There’s a chance of a full recovery. It’s just a matter of how long and the therapy he’s going to get. We’re just praying. Continued prayer.”

The Snow Canyon team was the first Little League team in Utah to win the tournament. The team was eliminated with a loss against Iowa on Sunday. Oliverson said the tumultuous week definitely played a role in the team’s two losses.

Little League player suffers severe head injury after falling from bunk bed, makes ‘tremendous progress’

“I’m sorry that this happened with East and it kind of put a damper on their week,” he said. “The first time it was here in Utah, it did. It’s a big deal, especially in Utah.”

Easton Oliverson was listed in critical condition last week. His family posted an encouraging update in a social media post. In the video, the boy is seen sitting, eating and walking with support.

“We want to show that modern-day miracles can still happen,” said the boy’s father. “Our message the whole time is to remind people that we have a loving, heavenly Father and a Savior who wants us to be happy. Anything is possible if we just go to Him in prayer, and we’re seeing that with Easton.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.