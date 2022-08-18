New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Senate Judiciary Ranking Member Chuck Grassley said the whistleblower allegations reveal a “deep-rooted political infection” at the FBI.

In an Aug. 17 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, the Iowa Republican demanded accountability for alleged political bias affecting high-profile investigations, particularly from the FBI’s Washington, DC office.

“Since May 31, 2022, I have written three letters to you regarding the political bias that has infected the FBI’s Washington Field Office,” Grassley wrote. “Two of those letters provided specific and credible allegations that, based on the numerous whistleblowers who contacted my office, can only be concluded as indicative of the deep-rooted political infection that permeated the investigative activities against former President Trump and Hunter Biden.”

Grassley claimed that the FBI approved investigative activities on the Trump campaign with questionable judgment while choosing to “shut down investigative activities and sources that contained confirmed and verifiable information about Hunter Biden.”

Even after several public statements and letters from the senior GOP senator, Grassley said the FBI has yet to refute these claims and that the agency’s failure to address them is undermining public confidence in the FBI.

In a July 18 letter to Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, Grassley said FBI whistleblowers allege political bias from high-ranking officials, including Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault. Whistleblowers say DOJ and FBI employees must follow strict factual assessment guidelines to open an investigation, and Thibault did not follow these guidelines, according to Grassley.

Grassley claimed that the investigation into the Trump campaign for the 2020 election was based on news stories based on information from American Oversight, a “liberal” government watchdog. Grassley said the predication document, submitted to the attorney general and FBI director for final sign-off for a full investigation, contained “selective assertions” and “deleted or watered down elements” linked to political bias.

Grassley said whistleblowers indicated that Thibault and Richard Pilger, who works in the election crimes division of the DOJ’s Public Integrity Division, are also at the center of the ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign. Grassley wrote that Pilger had previously been investigated for misconduct.

A former DOJ official told Fox News that Senate Republicans are seriously considering “much-needed” structural changes to the FBI, and that Grassley’s investigation represents the first step in that process.

Grassley sought a thorough organizational breakdown of the Washington Field Office, including how it is staffed and who is in charge of the office’s units and squads.

“As you know, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tim Thibault is not the only politically biased FBI agent in the Washington field office,” Grassley wrote. “The FBI will answer to Congress and the American people,” he said.

Grassley gave Wray an August 31 deadline to respond.

The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment. The FBI confirmed receipt of the letter but had no additional comment.

