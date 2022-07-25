New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is pressing the Justice Department and the FBI for an explanation about why the Trump campaign has pursued “political allegations” while suppressing key details about Hunter. Biden Probe as “Misinformation” in Light of New Whistleblower Information

In a July 18 letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray and first reviewed by Fox News Digital, Grassley’s employee expressed concern about a “pattern of active public bias” by Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault and others.

In an additional letter sent Monday to Garland and Wray, Grassley hesitated over specific allegations about Thibault that did not directly affect the criminal investigation into Hunter, President Biden’s son.

Grassley’s new round of letters followed a May 31 request for an inspector general’s investigation into Thibault over his partisan content on social media, including reposting tweets from the anti-Trump group Lincoln Project and other accounts attacking Republicans. Thibault hid his social media posts from public view, the senator wrote this week.

In addition to Grassley’s outreach in May to the agencies, according to his office, it was contacted by current and former “highly credible whistleblowers” who provided information that “confirmed” his concerns about Thibault’s pattern of bias.

“In fact, according to the information I received, Thibault’s political bias ran much deeper than inappropriate social media posts. Instead, it influenced his official decision-making on sensitive public corruption investigations,” Grassley wrote. “Equally concerning is that, based on Justice Department and FBI procedures, Thibault’s bias may have affected the investigations described and approved by senior Justice Department and FBI officials.”

According to Grassley, whistleblowers say DOJ and FBI employees must follow strict factual expectations to open an investigation, and Thibault did not follow these procedures.

“The double standard in applying Justice Department and FBI procedures has resulted in investigations that benefit the political goals and objectives of a select few Justice Department and FBI officials. Furthermore, my understanding from whistleblowers is that FBI agents wanted a uniform and consistent application of these standards, their concerns at the bottom.” exist or have not been acted upon,” Grassley wrote.

In addition, Grassley said whistleblowers indicated that Thibault and Richard Pilger, who work in the election crimes division of the DOJ’s Public Integrity Division, are central to the ongoing investigation into former President Trump’s campaign for the 2020 election.

The senator from Iowa said the investigation assessment presented to the attorney general and FBI director for final sign-off for a full investigation was based on news stories gathered from American Oversight, a “liberal” government watchdog.

“In light of these allegations, I am deeply concerned that the political bias of a select group of Justice Department and FBI officials has affected the Justice Department’s and the FBI’s normal process for opening and pursuing high-profile and politically charged investigations,” Grassley wrote. , seeking further clarification from the agencies.

On Hunter Biden, Grassley wrote that the new whistleblower information provided to his office “raises concerns about the FBI’s receipt and use of defamatory information about Hunter Biden and the FBI’s misrepresentation of evidence obtained.”

Grassley said it suggested there was a “scheme” among some FBI officials to “undermine any damning information connected to Hunter” by falsely flagging whistleblower allegations.

He goes on to describe a series of events between July and October 2020, during which the FBI, Thibault and FBI Supervisory Intelligence Analyst Brian Otten and Democratic senators briefed Republicans investigating Hunter’s allegations, falsely accusing the GOP. Now spreading “foreign misinformation” about the president’s son.

Intelligence community officials said that as of October 2020, Hunter Biden’s laptop or the materials on it were not part of any false propaganda.

A federal investigation into the first son’s tax affairs has reached a “critical stage,” a source told Fox News last week. Authorities are considering whether to charge President Biden’s son with various tax violations, foreign lobbying violations and more.

A federal grand jury investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings wrapped up its latest term late last month, but no charges were filed, a separate source told Fox News.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. The FBI confirmed receipt of the letters but declined to comment further.

Fox News’ Brooke Syngman, David Spunt and Bill Meyers contributed to this story.