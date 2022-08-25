New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson are demanding FBI agents who gave them an “unnecessary” briefing in August 2020 appear for a transcribed Senate interview next month, accusing them of “pushing Russian disinformation” by investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Fox News Digital obtained the letter Thursday from Grassley, R-Iowa, and Johnson, R-Wis., to FBI Intelligence Analyst in Charge Nikki Flores and Bradley Benavides, Deputy Assistant Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division.

“On August 6, 2020, as we were completing our September 23, 2020 report on Hunter Biden’s financial ties to foreign governments and questionable foreign nationals, you briefed us on behalf of the FBI and the Intelligence Community,” the senators wrote, adding that the briefing was “unnecessary and unwarranted by our Democratic colleagues, including Democratic leadership.” The pressure was only on falsely attacking our Biden investigation as pushing Russian disinformation.”

Johnson and Grassley at the time worked on a joint investigation into Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings and his “extensive and complex financial dealings.”

Grassley and Johnson reminded FBI officials that they had already received a March 2020 briefing from members of the FBI and the intelligence community, “who assured us that there is no reason why our committees should not continue their investigation.”

“Nevertheless, the FBI bowed to Democratic pressure and delivered the infamous August 6, 2020 briefing,” they wrote.

The senators said the briefing would “mainly include information we already know and information unrelated to our Biden investigation.”

“We made it clear to you in the briefing that this is not relevant to the essence of our work,” they wrote. “In response, you stated that the FBI was not attempting to ‘quash, minimize or interfere’ with the investigation in any way.”

Senators said they were concerned the briefing could be leaked and “shine a false light on the focus of our investigation”, adding that media reports had characterized their investigation as “false”.

“Additionally, in August 2020, the same month you briefed us, whistleblowers recently alleged that FBI officials began a scheme to shut down investigative activities related to potential criminal exposure of Hunter Biden by labeling defamatory information against him as ‘false information,'” they wrote.

The senators noted that the whistleblowers alleged that local FBI leadership “instructed employees not to look at Hunter Biden’s laptop immediately after the FBI obtained it.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray, in Senate testimony earlier this month, said the whistleblower allegations were “deeply troubling.”

In their letter, the senators said they requested “relevant records” related to the Aug. 6, 2020 briefing, but the FBI “consistently failed to respond” to their requests and “failed to provide critical ones.” records that cast further doubt on the true purpose of the briefing.”

“Simply put, the unnecessary FBI briefing gave Democrats and the liberal media a vehicle to spread their false narrative that our work developed Russian disinformation,” they wrote, adding that the briefing “created interference that frustrated and obstructed congressional oversight efforts.”

“The FBI answers to Congress and the American people; therefore, we request that you appear before us for a transcribed interview on these and related matters by September 8, 2022,” they wrote, adding that “all records related to this August 2020 briefing should be “preserved” as requested by them.”

Meanwhile, Grassley and Johnson finally released their Hunter Biden interim report in September 2020.

The 87-page report said Obama administration officials “knew” that Hunter Biden’s position on Burisma’s board was “problematic” and that it interfered with the “effective execution of policy regarding Ukraine.”

Hunter Biden joined Burisma in April 2014 and, at the time, reportedly connected the firm with consulting firm Blue Star Strategies to help the natural gas company fight corruption charges in Ukraine. While Hunter Biden was on the company’s board, Joe Biden was vice president and running US-Ukraine Relations And the Obama administration’s policy.

Grassley and Johnson’s report also revealed that they obtained records from the US Treasury Department that “show potential criminal activity related to transactions between Hunter Biden, his family and his associates, and between Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh and Chinese nationals.”

Grassley and Johnson said they received records that Hunter Biden “sent thousands of dollars” to individuals involved in transactions consistent with human trafficking; association with the adult entertainment industry; or potential association with prostitution.”

“Some of the recipients of those funds are not Ukrainian Russian citizens ,” the report states, “it is a documented fact that Hunter Biden sent funds to expatriate alien women in the United States who were citizens of Russia and Ukraine, and they received funds from Hunter. Biden to people in Russia and Ukraine.

“The records also noted that some of these transactions were linked to ‘what appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring,'” the report said.

Meanwhile, Senate investigators found millions of dollars in “questionable financial transactions” between foreign individuals, including Hunter Biden and his associates and the wife of a former Moscow mayor, as well as people with ties to the Chinese Communist Party, the report said.

According to the report, Hunter Biden, the investment firm co-founded by Rosemont Seneca Thornton, “received $3.5 million in a wire transfer.” From Elena Baturina The wife of the former mayor of the Russian capital.

The report goes further and alleges that not only Hunter Biden but other members of the Biden family are “involved in a vast financial network that connects them to foreign nationals and foreign governments around the world.”

After the 2020 presidential election, Hunter Biden himself revealed that he was under federal investigation for his “tax affairs.”

Hunter is under Biden Federal investigation As of 2018, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News.

Fox News has learned that the investigation has now reached a “critical stage” as authorities look into whether to charge President Biden’s son with various tax violations, foreign lobbying violations and more.

A federal grand jury investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings wrapped up its latest term late last month, but no charges were filed, a separate source told Fox News.

Being investigated by Delaware US Attorney David Weiss, A prosecutor appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Weiss and Justice Department officials are considering whether to charge Hunter Biden with various tax violations and, more seriously, possible foreign lobbying violations, a source told Fox News on Wednesday. Hunter Biden may face false advertising charges, source says

Fox News first reported in December 2020 that Hunter Biden was a subject/target of a grand jury investigation, according to a well-placed government source. According to the source, “target” means there is a “high probability that the person committed the crime,” while “subject” means you “don’t know for sure.” He committed a crime. “

The federal investigation into Hunter Biden is predicated on Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) regarding suspicious foreign transactions.

Another source familiar with the investigation told Fox News in December 2020 that the SARs related to funds from “China and other foreign countries.”

A Treasury Department official, who would not comment on the investigation, spoke broadly about SARs, telling Fox News that SARs are filed by financial institutions “if there is something unusual about a particular transaction.”

The official told Fox News that the mere filing of a SAR does not mean there has been a criminal act or violation of regulations. Instead, it flags the transaction as “not normal” to the customer. However, the official stated that the SAR could be part of a money laundering or tax investigation.

“I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I conducted my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said in December 2020.