New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Senators Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to turn over communications between government agencies and Facebook employees regarding Hunter Biden after Zuckerberg admitted his company censored news stories about the president’s son. After joining the FBI.

In a letter to Zuckerberg on Monday, the senators said the CEO’s recent disclosure that the FBI told Facebook employees to be on “high alert” for Russian propaganda ahead of the 2020 election raised new questions after the whistleblower previously accused the FBI of working to downplay the stories. About Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“The American people deserve to know whether the FBI used Facebook as part of their alleged plan to discredit Hunter Biden,” the letter, obtained and published by the New York Post, said. “If so, Congress and the American public need clarity on the extent to which the FBI communicated with Facebook during the 2020 election about Hunter Biden-related information.”

Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan on an Aug. 25 podcast that the FBI told Facebook to watch out for Russian propaganda ahead of the 2020 election, advising them to “be careful” because something was about to come out. As a result, Zuckerberg acknowledged that Facebook limited the visibility of stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Mark Zuckerberg told FBI Joe Rogan warned Facebook about ‘Russian propaganda’ before Hunter Biden laptop story

“While you acknowledge that users can still share stories, you have clarified that the number of users who can see them has decreased by a ‘meaningful’ amount,” the letter said, referring to an interview with Rogan.

In the wake of Zuckerberg’s opening up about it, the senators are demanding the release of records of communications between Facebook and the FBI, the Justice Department and any other government agencies associated with Hunter Biden, and “Senator Johnson and Senator Grassley’s testimony on Russian disinformation, Hunter Biden’s laptop, and Hunter Biden’s business dealings.” investigation.”

FBI Agent Accused of Political Bias, Hunter Biden Quits Bureau Slamming Laptop

The senators are specifically seeking records from the July 1, 2020 time period, Till July 1, 2021.

In addition to the communications, Grassley and Johnson also demanded the names and dates of Facebook and government employees whose distribution of stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop was cut by Facebook.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The letter comes as Fox News learns that FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Thibault retired over the weekend. Grassley named Thibault in a July 18 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray regarding the whistleblower’s allegations of bias in the handling of the investigation into the laptop.