Grapefruit-sized hail fell in Alberta on Monday and could break the record

When Matt Berry left Innisfail, Alta, on Monday night to drive north to Red Deer, the weather was “perfect,” he recalls.

But about 10 minutes later, just after 6pm, it was a whole different story. A storm swept across the area, smashing massive chunks of hail into dozens of cars that had stopped on the Queen Elizabeth II Highway.

Berry was north of Innisfail, near Antler Hill, when he struck.

“The next thing I know is that my windshield came crashing down on me and cracked and shattered,” he told The New York Times. Calgary Eye opener.

“My windshield is completely shattered… I was just afraid that this thing would fall on me.”

He managed to pull over to the side of the road and wait for the storm to subside. In general, according to him, it lasted from 10 to 15 minutes, but left its mark.

34 vehicles were damaged on Monday – up from an earlier estimate of 70 – while many people suffered minor injuries and three collisions were caused by the hurricane, according to the RCMP.

Matt Berry, one of several people hit by hail on Monday, says many good Samaritans stopped by damaged cars to see if anyone needed a lift. (Matt Berry)

Stuart Brido, public education specialist for the Alberta Health Service, says a local firefighter and ambulance also arrived at the scene around 6:30 p.m. Although some people were indirectly affected by hail from windows and broken glass, he said no one needed to be transported to the hospital. .

This is good news considering the size of the hailstones.

“To be honest, we were all a bit shocked… I’m pretty sure we’re probably going to set a new mass record,” said Julian Brymlow, executive director of the Northern City Project at Western University. A year of study in Alberta.

“We have received reports of hail the size of a grapefruit, hail the size of a softball… Usually on an exceptional day we can have hail the size of a tennis ball, that is, six to seven centimeters. But [Monday]we had a lot of stones with a diameter of more than 10 centimeters.”

The team took their samples to a lab in Red Deer to confirm whether the hailstones set a provincial or even a national record.

“From what we can tell, the rocks were on the ground about 20 minutes before our team could get there. So there has been some melting,” he said. — I think it will be close.

He’s not sure why the hail during this storm was much larger than usual, but he suggests it may have something to do with the abundant moisture near the ground on Monday, which is atypical for Alberta.

Storm chaser Matt Melnick says he loves photographing big storms and comparing them to others because “you never see the same storm twice.” (Matt Melnick)

This element, along with the usual storm ingredients, may have come together to provide more fuel to create hailstones.

Matt Melnick, a storm chaser in Alberta, also wonders what led to the size of the hailstones. On Monday, he traveled to Innisfail to assess and photograph the storm.

“This particular storm had a very, very large rotating updraft that kept the hail inside the storm for an extended period of time,” he told the CBC Calgary News at 6 p.m.

“It was very intense.”

WATCH | Storm chaser Matt Melnick describes what it was like to follow the hail on Monday near Innisfail:

Duration 4:04 Storm chaser Matt Melnick speaks to Channel 6 CBC Calgary News host Andrew Brown about hail Monday near Innisfail, Alta and why he loves chasing big storms.

Brimelov says one of the reasons his team is so interested in understanding these storms better is because they know how they can affect people’s lives.

“Our hearts really go out to these people because we understand how devastating this can be.”

Cleaning continued on Tuesday

Jeff Tagg saw the devastation with his own eyes.

He is the owner of Tag’s Extreme Towing Ltd. in Red Deer. His team was called to help north of Innisfail on Monday night, and he thinks dozens more vehicles were damaged by the hurricane.

“All hell broke loose… There were about 100, maybe a few more, with all kinds of damage,” he said.

“The windshields were just smashed. A couple of them looked like someone had hit them from the front.”

Several towing companies arrived to help get the cars out of the way, Tugg said. They were at the scene until about 3 a.m., and at least one company continued to work until Tuesday to get cars out of the area.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says it may not have insured loss estimates for several weeks.

Melnick says Alberta’s strongest storms typically hit the last two weeks of July and the first week of August. (Matt Melnick)

But if your car has been hit by hail, there are a number of steps you should take.

First, take pictures of the damage from all angles, according to Rob de Pruy, national director of consumer and industry relations with the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

Then contact your insurance representative and provide as many details as possible.

“The sooner you can file a claim, the better, but you have a two-year period to complete everything related to your claim,” he told CBC Edmonton News at age 6.

You can purchase additional comprehensive insurance that covers hail, wind and water damage to your car, according to de Pruy.

Hail damaged many vehicles on Monday, but no one from the scene was seriously injured, according to AHS. (Matt Berry)

If you pay any additional costs, be sure to keep these receipts.

“If you are unable to drive your vehicle if you have it towed to the nearest repair shop, keep your receipt for that towing because this may also be covered by your insurance policy.”

Berry is one of several drivers whose car was towed to a nearby parking lot. He was brought by his mother, who lives nearby.

After the whole ordeal, he says he would advise anyone on the road to take the weather warnings seriously and stay at home if possible.

“I never thought it could happen so quickly,” he said.

“It was crazy.”