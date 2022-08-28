New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Graphic Content Warning: This story discusses alleged crimes against children.

The grandfather of a five-year-old girl punched his daughter’s fiance after he discovered he had molested the child, according to police in Middletown, Pennsylvania.

On Aug. 24, the grandfather walked past his granddaughter’s bedroom and saw her sitting on the lap of 22-year-old Aaron Cunagin, which he thought was “strange,” though initially thought nothing more of it, court documents said.

When he noticed that the girl’s bedroom was “very quiet”, he returned to investigate and found Kunagin in the corner of the room between the bed and the crib, exposing himself to the five-year-old girl, who also had her pants down. The documents explain further.

The grandfather then intervened, punching his daughter’s fiance before screaming and calling the Middletown Borough Police Department, who arrived a short time later and arrested Kunagin.

Georgia couple arrested for allegedly producing child sex abuse material

The incident woke up a woman in the apartment, who said Kunagin told her he had “blacked out” during the incident and was sorry, according to the affidavit.

He initially told police that his pants had accidentally fallen down when he stood up, but later admitted that he pulled them down when he felt “numb” after the girl pulled them down.

“I was really going through my head whether to do it or not,” he told authorities, according to the affidavit, which also noted that the girl claimed that similar incidents had happened five times before, which Kunagin denied.

A Texas child molester’s sentence will not be terminated, but will instead be committed to an institution

According to a report released by police on August 25, Kunagin was charged with rape of a child, indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent exposure.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Kunagin was arrested Aug. 24 and sent to the Dauphin County Correctional Center when he failed to post $150,000 bail. His preliminary hearing will be held on September 7.