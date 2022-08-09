New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A grandfather, two of his grandchildren and a niece who were killed in a weekend golf cart crash in Texas were visiting Galveston for a quick vacation before school started, police said.

Saturday’s crash happened when an allegedly drunk driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck, which then hit a golf cart carrying six people. Police identified the four people who died Monday as Philip Bentancur, 49; his niece, Destiny Uvalle, 25; and two great-grandchildren, Caisin Bentancur, 4; and Brailyn Cantu, 14.

All four are from Rosenberg, Texas 30 miles southwest of HoustonPolice said.

Two others on the golf cart were seriously injured, officials said.

The SUV’s driver, Miguel Espinoza, 45, was charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter. He remained in jail Tuesday on $400,000 bond, and it was not clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Golf carts are a popular way to get around the island resort area in the Gulf of Mexico. Police said they believe the golf cart was operating legally at the time of the collision.