Grand Theft Auto and Saints Row are getting more inclusive and some gamers don’t like it

Gamers desperately needed information about the latest Grand Theft Auto the game.

But when reports surfaced that the next installment in the video game franchise, which sees hardened criminals wreaking havoc with car chases, gunfights and plenty of expletives, would feature a female lead, a wave of social media and YouTube backlash soon followed. .

“Fat feminists have gone too far,” said one YouTuber.

“I can guarantee you that if this is some bullshit, then it will not sell better than gta5another lamented.

This is reported by Jason Schreier of Bloomberg. continuation of 2013 Grand Theft Auto 5 will introduce a Hispanic woman as one of the main characters of the game. She will be part of a pair of characters inspired by the real-life crime duo Bonnie and Clyde.

The report also states that developer studio Rockstar Games is finalizing the next game’s humor. Previous GTA games drew criticism for jokes, some of which were called sexist, racist and transphobic . Rockstar has apparently made a commitment not to “hit” marginalized communities as hard as they have in past installments.

“People like me were very excited [for the new release]…. But unfortunately, as is customary in the gaming community, some people are much more negative,” said Eleni Thomas, author of Dexerto, a gaming and pop culture website.

“There was a lot of sexism as a result of that – things like people posting, you know, potential first mission ideas … for the female protagonist to do the dishes.”

Upcoming report Grand Theft Autoand the backlash from some players and online commentators is another example of a polarized discussion between fans yearning for a fresh take on the long-running franchise and others resisting more inclusive versions of their favorite games.

Female leads are more common today

According to Schreier’s report, there are at least two years left before the release of the new game. Rockstar and its publishing company, Take Two Interactive, have previously confirmed that a new game is in development, but did not release any other details.

The Bloomberg article mentions over 20 unnamed current and former Rockstar employees; the notoriously shy company did not give an official comment.

Grand Theft Auto 6 and the first female protagonist changes the world For the first time in the history of the Grand Theft Auto series, the main character will be fully voiced. This is exciting news for some, but a vocal contingent of fans have said they are not interested in playing a woman. These responses led gaming journalist Eleni Thomas to wonder if Rockstar would stand by its main character or succumb to pressure from those fans.

The report notes a possibly significant shift, Thomas said, given that the show did not have a playable female character until at least 2001. Grand Theft Auto 3.

Since then, games with women and non-white protagonists have grown in popularity, such as Last of us as well as Horizon.

But no matter how big these games are, perhaps none of them has such a cultural heritage as Grand Theft Autoseries that has grossed billions of dollars since its debut in 1997. Even now gta5which was launched almost 10 years ago, still in the monthly bestseller charts.

Billboards for Grand Theft Auto 5 at a hotel in Los Angeles in September 2013. The series has a cultural value unmatched by most video games. (Nick Uth/Associated Press)

“Grand Theft Auto “It’s an older franchise, and I think in a way… it represents what gaming culture used to be,” Thomas said. … the industry, the community, and the players themselves.”

Saints Row trips

Just this week, another series of games tried to update, but the results were mixed.

saints row is the fifth in a series that debuted in 2006 as a competitor GTA games. Initially critics called it GTA “clone”, given the similar mission structure and tone. Later sequels were notable for their greater emphasis on slapstick comedy and science fiction twists.

Early trailers have shown that the new installment – the first in nine years – will be a hard reboot, breaking away from previous numbered sequels.

Promotional art for Saints Row 2022. The reboot of longtime GTA-like games features a new cast, leaving the old fan base behind. (Deep silver will)

Gone are the tough guys and hot girls from previous games brandishing a giant purple sex toy that looks like a baseball bat. They have been replaced by a quartet of millennial idlers who spend their free time playing board games and singing karaoke.

The new roster is clearly not white, and players can customize the look and voice of the Boss they control throughout the game, including options for male, female, and gender-neutral traits (as well as prosthetic limbs).

How Grand Theft Auto reports that some fans didn’t take the changes very well. Critical reviews also showed little love for the game. saints row Currently holds on average 63-69 percent on the review aggregator website Metacritic.

“Characters are not… in the top 10 reasons why saints row reloading doesn’t work for me,” said Jordan Middler, who named the game “painful general malaise of the open world in his review for the Video Games Chronicle.

“Senseless Culture War”

However, Midler worries that the discussion around the game’s new roster could drown out discussion of its real flaws.

“When games are introduced these days, a certain small segment of the audience feels any changes that can be taken as ammunition in this ongoing senseless culture war, that the game can somehow “wake up” or something like that,” said he. said.

Promotional screenshot for Saints Row 4, which was released in 2013. The series ramped up on farcical humor and offbeat scripting before the 2022 reboot set a slightly more down to earth tone. (Deep silver will)

New views saints row, Grand Theft Auto and other games are simply a reflection of the fact that the people who make them are aware of certain cultural changes,” says Merritt K., editor-in-chief of gaming site Fanbyte.

“Conversations and discussions about social dynamics, about race, about sexuality, about gender, all of that has changed… a lot has changed in mainstream spaces in the last decade,” she said. “These conversations have become much more popular.”

In column Merritt wrote that the fervor of the debate was ahead of saints rowThe launch was divided into two camps: people who hoped the game would fail and those who argued that its financial success would mean the victory of progressive politics and representation.

“People sometimes look at video games as saints row and think, oh, this is the culture war barometer, and whether my side is winning or the other side is winning,” Merritt said. Day 6.

“Clearly, video games, like any media, can tell important stories, make people feel like they are being seen, and can facilitate communication between people. But, you know, buying a game is not a war of cultures and not necessarily a political act.”

An ultimately negative critical response to The Saints Line may place more burden on the next Grand Theft Auto game to knock him out of the park.

“I think that’s the most important thing that Rockstar needs to do…just make sure [the new heroine] “It’s not just a one-dimensional character,” Thomas said.

“Prove the naysayers wrong by creating a character that even people who have doubts will eventually fall in love with. I think that’s the best way to answer.”