House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan angered the Chinese Communist Party, but criticizing Beijing is “fashionable” these days, Lindsey Graham, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told Fox News on Tuesday.

Graham, RSC, quipped as host Jesse Waters analyzed Pelosi’s history of being soft on China that “it was tough before China was cool” — whether it was condemning Americans for calling the coronavirus the Chinavirus or being politically deferential to Chinese-linked businesses in Silicon Valley. .

Graham underscored that Pelosi has the authority to travel abroad as the president’s second-in-command and top legislative officer.

“I’m glad she went. We can’t tell China where to go and what to do, so it’s a good idea for her to visit Taiwan, I think, because the Chinese Communist Party is not a friend. of democratic freedom,” he said, one of the 1970s. China policy, essentially recognizing Taiwan as a ward of China, has not changed.

However, Graham pointed to Pelosi’s wealthy-business husband Paul Sr.’s recent stock trades involving semiconductor companies. Taiwan is becoming a top chip producer, Waters noted.

“The point you make about members of Congress and their families, you’re right,” Graham said.

“So I’m working with Elizabeth Warren, of all people, to ban stock trading by members of Congress and their spouses so we don’t have these kinds of discussions.”

As for whether it’s popular to be against China now, Graham said that since the dawn of Covid-19, “every American just hates the guts of China.”

“They’ve had three pandemics from China. They’ve ruined years of our lives. Covid has just disrupted American life in a big way. I think it either came out of a lab or wet markets near Wuhan — when China says otherwise. , they’re lying about it,” he added.

“So it’s fashionable right now to be tough on China. I can say this: I was tough before China got cold.”