Graham is temporarily exempted from being ordered to testify before a grand jury

Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C. He has been temporarily suspended from appearing before a grand jury in Georgia investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others tried to illegally overturn the election results.

Ting Shen/Pool/Getty Images


Ting Shen/Pool/Getty Images

Ting Shen/Pool/Getty Images

An appeals court has temporarily stayed the order allowing Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C. He was forced to appear before a Fulton County, Ga., grand jury.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Sunday that both sides want to argue which areas of questioning would be appropriate for U.S. senators. Graham has said his status protects him from testifying.

Graham last week formally appealed a judge’s order that he testify before a grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to overturn the election results in Georgia.

Prosecutors want Graham to testify about phone calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks after the 2020 presidential election, in which Trump lost.

Graham has argued that the calls were part of his duties as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and his legal team says his position in Congress protects him from appearing before a grand jury.

