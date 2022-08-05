New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C. criticized the “Deflation Act” because it would create higher taxes for Americans. On “Fox & Friends” Friday, Graham highlighted details of the bill that undermine Democrats’ message and will only “worse” the economic problem.

Lindsay Graham: Well, the CBO says inflation will go up or down by 0.1% next year. So there is not much reduction in it. This bill There is a tax increase on imported oil. Taxes in the bill will be paid to consumers at the $75,000 level or less. Subsidies for Obamacare go to people earning $304,000 for a family of four. That it will reduce inflation is a bunch of BS. It is equally accurate to say that the Taliban did not know that the border was secure and that Zawahiri was in Kabul. This is cheating. That is false. So every problem is going to increase.

