New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Sen. Lindsay Graham, RS.C. And Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said Russia hit the congressional chopping block Wednesday to add it to the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The pair said they plan to introduce legislation that would add Russia to the current list of five, against the White House’s official position.

“We believe that Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Syria have earned more right than Russia in the pariah club,” Blumenthal told reporters at a joint press conference with Graham. “Cruel, cruel repression, which really amounts to genocide because people were killed because they were Ukrainians.”

China says it will work with Russia to create a new international order

Both senators noted the bill runs counter to President Biden’s stance on the issue, but they believe it has the support of Congress after the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in July calling on the administration to add Russia to a terrorism blacklist.

“If we disagree on this, it in no way diminishes our support for the administration’s continued and increased assistance to Ukraine, which must continue,” Blumenthal said. “There is no reason for complacency.”

Graham echoed these comments, saying, “I would say that Congress has been emboldened over the last few years. Under Trump’s watch, I’ve put forward some ideas that I think are good. [that] The president didn’t want to do it.”

Both lawmakers said designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism would symbolically oblige Russian President Vladimir Putin but give the U.S. more room to hold Moscow accountable.

Ukraine-Russia war: ZELENSKY visits newly liberated Izium, officials deny signs of violence

“It’s really important,” Graham said. “It gives up sovereignty over Russia’s standing in US courts. They can sue in US federal court for damage done in Ukraine.”

Blumenthal said the US has the “moral authority” to hold Russia accountable for war crimes.

“The truth is, this regime has become a terrorist state,” Graham told reporters. “Russian people, I’m sorry – their life is very miserable right now.”

The two senators cited recent battlefield gains in Kharkiv after Ukrainian forces launched major resistance and Russia’s response was telling.

“He’s definitely going to countries where he belongs,” Blumenthal said, noting Putin’s recent push to acquire drones from Iran and weapons from North Korea.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Graham said that naming Russia a sponsor of terrorism would not only affect Ukraine’s morale, but also America’s national security.

“We have an opportunity here to reset the world in a positive way,” he told reporters.

“If we can help Ukrainians to defeat Putin, destroy Ukraine, rewrite the map of Europe – it will change China’s behavior,” he said.