Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday updated “model policies” regarding the treatment of transgender students, saying previous “guidelines ignored parents’ rights.”

Virginia Department of Education Updated its 2021 model policies For the treatment of transgender students in Virginia public schools, the previous administration’s guidelines “ignore parents’ rights and ignore other legal and constitutional principles that significantly affect how schools educate students, including transgender students.”

The new guidelines also state that previous guidelines “encouraged a specific perspective aimed at achieving cultural and social transformation in schools”.

“The Department hereby withdraws the 2021 Model Policies, which are of no further force and effect, and hereby provides these 2022 Model Policies, which are effective immediately,” read the updated policy published Friday.

The 2022 policies were designed to “provide clear, accurate and useful guidance to Virginia school boards in complying with statutory regulations” and took into account 9,000 public comments, according to the Virginia Department of Education.

The Virginia Department of Education first states in the “Guiding Principles” section that “Parents have the right to make decisions regarding their children” and “Policies shall be designed to protect the rights of parents over their children and facilitate the exercise of those rights.”

These policies cite the 14th Amendment to the Constitution which gives parents the “fundamental right to direct the upbringing and education of their children”.

In addition, the administration issued “Board Model Policies” for “compliance with the Non-Discrimination Act” and “identity of students”, among many other standards, regarding the treatment of transgender students in public primary and secondary schools.

Each local school board must “adopt policies” that are consistent with the 2022 model policies.

The Virginia Department of Education defines the term “sex” as meaning biological sex.

The policies define a “transgender student” as “a public school student whose parent has requested in writing, because of their child’s persistent and sincere belief, that his or her gender is different from his or her own, to be recognized while in school. .”

Responding to the updated guidelines, Nicole Neely, president and founder of Parents Defending Education, told Fox News Digital, “PDE has been inundated with tips from around the country on gender issues in the classroom, emphasizing that families from coast to coast are a major flash point for this issue.”

“When it comes to gender in schools, polling consistently shows that parents are concerned about fairness, safety and the protection of parental rights — and these concerns transcend race and political lines. Today, Virginia shows it’s listening. We’re grateful to parents and their response through its new proposed guidelines.” She said.

Youngkin highlighted education as a critical issue in his gubernatorial campaign. After defeating Democratic challenger and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in November, Youngkin said his campaign has become a “parent-led movement.”

The newly released guidelines come after President Biden Proposed changes for Title IX, The inclusion of gender identity as part of the definition of sex has raised controversy. The proposed rule change has generated a record number of public comments, many from parents concerned about the safety of their children in schools and what the amendments could mean for women’s sports.

Biden’s Title IX proposals include changes Former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos 2020 Due Process Rules, which was the previous record holder for public comments. The Biden White House accused her changes “weaken protections for survivors of sexual harassment and diminished the promise of a non-discrimination education.”

The Biden administration said it would release more Regulations on transgender students Participation in sports is likely to face pushback from Republicans.

