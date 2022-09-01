New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced at an event celebrating the enforcement of stricter gun laws that the “ideology” of a “good guy with a gun” stopping “bad guys” with guns is over in the Empire State.

“This whole notion that a good guy with a gun will stop a bad guy with a gun, that doesn’t hold up. And the data bears this out, so the theory is over,” Hochul said Wednesday.

Her comments come as the state is drafting new laws in response to a US Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that found New York’s rules on obtaining a concealed carry permit unconstitutional.

The new laws went into effect Thursday and ban people from carrying guns in most hospitals, restaurants, transit systems, Times Square, parks, schools, theaters and other areas considered “sensitive places.”

New York law designates Times Square as a ‘gun free’ zone

“We don’t need guns on our streets. We don’t need people carrying guns in the subways. We don’t need people carrying guns in our schools. We don’t need people carrying them in our synagogues. We don’t need them in bars or restaurants. Because it makes people less safe,” he said. Hochul said Wednesday.

The law is a direct response to the Supreme Court’s ruling in June, where New York leaders explained the new laws to SCOTUS justices, saying, “We’re going to stand up and pass smart legislation.”

“The Supreme Court decided to take us back with all this data, with this knowledge, with a law that’s working so well in our state, potentially opening the door to more tragedies when people carry concealed firearms,” ​​she said. New York has fewer gun deaths per 100,000 population than states with stricter gun laws, the data said.

“We didn’t stop. We didn’t back down. We stood and fought back,” she added.

The comments came after liberal media outlets downplayed and criticized the recent shooting at an Indianapolis mall by a gunman that killed a shooter. The armed citizen was hailed by local police as a “good Samaritan” who prevented “more people” from dying at the hands of the shooter.

‘Good Samaritan’ prevented more casualties in Indiana mall shooting, police say: ‘Sounds strategic’

Eric Adams of the City of New York added in remarks Wednesday, “The US Supreme Court’s Bruen decision is a shot that has been heard around the world, aimed at the safety of all New Yorkers.”

“We will post signs at each entrance to Times Square informing passers-by that the area is a gun-free zone and that licensed gun carriers and others may not enter with firearms unless specifically authorized by law. As mayor of New York and a former police officer, the 8.8 percent who call the city home “The safety of millions of people has always been my number one priority, so the Supreme Court’s decision may have opened an additional river that feeds the sea of ​​gun violence that we are doing everything we can to dam it and keep New York the safest big city in America,” he added.

States with higher rates of gun ownership are not associated with more gun homicides, data show

Critics have taken to social media to deride the new laws, arguing that criminals will ignore the rules while law-abiding gun owners have no chance of preventing deaths in the event of a tragic shooting.