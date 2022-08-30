Governor Declares Water Emergency in Mississippi Capital

Enlarge this image switch title Rogelio V. Solis/AP

JACKSON, Mississippi. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday night he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rain exacerbated problems at one of Jackson’s water treatment plants and caused low water pressure across much of the capital.

The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and people’s ability to shower or flush toilets.

Reeves said the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will start distributing both potable and non-potable water in the city of 150,000 on Tuesday, and the National Guard will be called in to help. The governor said he understands that people in Jackson don’t want problems with the water system.

“I understand. I live in the city. It’s not the news I want to hear,” Reeves said. “But we’re going to be there for you.”

A swollen Pearl River flooded streets and at least one home in Jackson on Monday, days after storms brought down heavy rains, but water levels began to drop. Jackson Chokwe Mayor Anthar Lumumba said water levels have not risen as high as expected. Earlier forecasts indicated that 100 to 150 buildings in the Jackson area could be flooded.

“Most of all, we thank the Lord for sparing so many of our residents,” Lumumba said on Monday, hours before the governor spoke about the water system.

The National Weather Service said the Pearl River reached a height of about 35.4 feet (10.8 meters). This is less than a major flood level of 36 feet (10.97 meters).

There are two water treatment plants in Jackson, and the larger one is adjacent to a reservoir that provides much of the city’s water supply. The reservoir also plays a role in flood control.

Lumumba, a Democrat who was not invited to the Republican governor’s press conference, said the flooding has created additional problems at the wastewater treatment plant, and low water pressure could persist for several days.

“I compare it to if you drink from a Styrofoam cup, someone makes a hole in the bottom of it, you keep trying to fill it up while it keeps leaking out at the bottom,” Lumumba said.

Jackson has longstanding problems with the water supply. A cold snap in 2021 left a significant number of people without running water due to pipes freezing. Similar problems recurred earlier this year, but on a smaller scale. The city has been under a boil water notice since late July because tests showed the water was cloudy, which could lead to health problems.

Legislative leaders have reacted with dismay to recent problems with Jackson’s water system.

“We are deeply concerned about the health and safety of our citizens,” Republican Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann said Monday, inviting the state to get involved in trying to resolve the issue.

Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn said he was approached by hospitals, businesses and schools “begging for action to address the water crisis in Jackson.”

As the Pearl River began to rise last week, some Jacksonians began moving furniture and appliances out of their homes, while others stocked up on sandbags. Two years ago, heavy rain caused the river to reach 36.7 feet (11.2 meters), and the Jacksons’ homes in the hardest-hit areas were filled with snake-infested muddy floodwaters.

Suzanne Thames owns a three-bedroom rental home in northeast Jackson that was flooded with about 3 feet (0.9 meters) of water in 2020. Thames hired a team to remove appliances, furniture and other items from the house on Friday. On Monday, she said that 3 to 4 inches (7.6 to 10.2 centimeters) of water flooded the house late Sunday.

“I thought things were going to be a lot worse,” Thames said. “I feel very lucky. I feel very happy.”

Andre Warner, 54, said on Monday his family had placed all of their furniture on cinder blocks inside their home to prepare for possible flooding in another northeast area of ​​Jackson.

Warner said the family had to leave the house for two weeks during the 2020 flood. Their house was not supplied with water at the time, but electricity was cut off in their area because other houses were flooded.

“We had to wait for it to drain and dry to cut the mesh again,” Warner said.

The flooding in Mississippi was less severe than the flooding that caused death and destruction in Kentucky last month. As a result of these floods, at least 39 people died, and thousands of families were deprived of all their property. Nearly a month later, residents are puzzling over whether to rebuild the house in the place they call home or start over somewhere else.