As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19.

In the United States alone, there could be a million infections a day this winter, Chris Murray, head of the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent modeling group at the University of Washington that is tracking the pandemic, told Reuters. This will double the current daily figure.

Across the United Kingdom and Europe, scientists are predicting a series of waves of COVID as people spend more time indoors during the colder months, this time with almost no masking or social distancing restrictions.

While cases may rise again in the coming months, deaths and hospitalizations are unlikely to rise at the same rate, experts say, given vaccine and booster drives, earlier infection, milder variants and the availability of highly effective COVID treatments.

“The people most at risk are the ones who have never seen the virus, and there’s almost no one left,” Murray said.

These predictions raise new questions about when countries will emerge from the Covid emergency phase, and communities with high vaccination rates will likely see smaller outbreaks over time.

Many experts predicted that the transition would begin in early 2022, but the arrival of the highly mutated Omicron variant of the coronavirus has upset those expectations.

“Is the pandemic over?” “We have to put that idea aside,” said Adam Kucharski, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. He and others see COVID morphing into an endemic threat that still causes a high burden of disease.

“Someone once told me that the definition of local is that life gets a little worse,” he added.

A potential wild card remains whether a new variant will emerge to compete with the currently dominant Omicron subvariants.

If that variant also causes more severe disease and manages to evade early immunity, that would be a “worst-case scenario,” according to a recent World Health Organization (WHO) Europe report.

“All scenarios (with the new variants) indicate the likelihood of future large waves as bad or worse than the 2020/2021 epidemic wave,” said the report, based on modeling from Imperial College London.

Confounding factors

Many disease experts interviewed by Reuters said it has become difficult to make predictions for COVID, with many people relying on rapid home tests that go unreported to government health officials, obscuring infection rates.

BA.5, the Omicron subvariant currently peaking in infections in many regions, is highly contagious, meaning that many patients hospitalized for other illnesses may test positive for it and be counted among severe cases, even if not COVID-19. The source of their suffering.

Other unknowns, he said, are complicating their predictions of whether the combination of a vaccine and Covid infection, known as hybrid immunity, will protect people more, as well as how effective booster campaigns will be.

“Anyone who says they can predict the future of this pandemic is either overconfident or lying,” said David Dowdy, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Experts are also closely watching developments in Australia, where a resurgent flu season combined with Covid is overwhelming hospitals. They say Western countries could see a similar pattern after several quiet flu seasons.

“If it happens there, it can happen here. Let’s prepare for a proper flu season,” said John McCauley, director of the Worldwide Influenza Center at the Francis Crick Institute in London.

The WHO said each country still needs to approach the new waves with all the tools in the pandemic arsenal — from vaccines to tests and interventions such as social distancing or masking.

Israel’s government recently suspended routine COVID testing of travelers at its international airport, but is ready to resume the practice “within days” if it faces a major surge, said Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of the country’s public health service.

“When there is a wave of infections, we have to wear masks, we have to test ourselves,” she said. “That’s living with COVID.”