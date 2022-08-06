type here...
Entertainment 'Government should not be involved in this.' John...
Entertainment

‘Government should not be involved in this.’ John Legend speaks out on abortion rights

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


(CNN)Barely a month has passed since the Supreme Court Overruled by Roe v. crazyMusician John Legend is advocating for abortion access and reproductive rights.

In an interview with David Axelrod CNN’s “The X-Files” podcastDescribing his own experience with legends 2020 of Wife, Model and TV Personality Chrissy Teigen Abortion
“Anybody who’s been through pregnancy doesn’t know that none of this is casual, none of this is frivolous. And it’s very intimate and it’s very personal,” he said. “Why should our government be involved in those decisions?”

    In some states, doctors file ‘destruction’ lawsuits against women who have had abortions
    The legend refers to the strict abortion restrictions in some states that limit the capacity of patients. Access to standard abortion care. For example, a woman in Texas was forced to keep fetal remains inside her for two and a half weeks after an abortion last year due to strict anti-abortion laws.
      “Someone who has had an abortion, after all the trauma, all the pain, all the tears, should be checked by the local DA or local law enforcement and make sure the abortion is state-sanctioned… Is the government’s involvement in that conversation so offensive to me,” he said
      Read on
      Teigen and Legend announced that they Later they lost their child Pregnancy complications in 2020. Teigen was halfway through her pregnancy with the couple’s third child, whom they named Jack. Tegen was Talking about her abortion difficultiesand wrote An Emotional Essay About traumatic loss.
      Chrissy Teigen After Losing Baby 'Humility' by John Legend

      John Legend pays tribute to ‘humble’ Chrissy Teigen after losing baby
      The two are parents to Luna and Miles, both conceived through IVF, and announced it on Wednesday They are expecting another child.
        Government involvement in reproductive rights “is bad, it’s bad. It shouldn’t even be discussed. The government shouldn’t be involved,” Legend said.
          In an interview with Axelrod, Legend emphasized the devastating experiences of late-term abortion patients. “Anybody who makes that gut decision at that point in pregnancy, they’re only doing it because they have a compelling reason to do it, whether it’s the health of the mother or the health of the child,” he said.
          Star hopes he can use his platform to advocate for change. “I’ve grown over time in understanding how to use my celebrity and the power that I have and the reach that I have and the resources that I have to actually make a difference.”

          Previous articleNYPD officers shoot 3 men who opened fire on Queens party of 75 people
          Next articleFighting over Ukrainian nuclear power plant fuels security concerns

          Latest news

          FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

          Tottenham 4-1 Southampton Spurs bounce back and win in style

          If this is the season when Tottenham finally live up to the high expectations of their long-suffering fans,...
          Read more
          CANADAprintveela editor - 0

          I want my daughter to be proud to be an Inuk. That’s why we’re coming home to Big Caribou Island.

          Monica Rambolt's daughter, Abigail Crewe, looks out over Indian Bay from her great-grandparents' boardwalk. (Presented by Monika Rumbolt)This...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Sweeping Indiana Abortion Ban Now Law; Rape, adultery and medical exceptions have been nearly eliminated

          The state's nearly total abortion ban was signed into law late Friday by Gov. Eric Holcomb, after passing through...
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Eastern Kentucky braces for flooding, thunderstorm hazards

          off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 6 Here are...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Flashback: Manchin preaches bipartisanship. Will he take the same stand on the Inflation Act?

          closer Video Cinema Dems join Manchin in supporting massive spending bill Congressman...
          Read more
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Formula One’s Oscar Piastri says he won’t be driving for Alpine F1 next year, Daniel Ricciardo rumors swirling

          closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News