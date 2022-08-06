‘Government should not be involved in this.’ John Legend speaks out on abortion rights

(CNN) Barely a month has passed since the Supreme Court Overruled by Roe v. crazyMusician John Legend is advocating for abortion access and reproductive rights.

“Anybody who’s been through pregnancy doesn’t know that none of this is casual, none of this is frivolous. And it’s very intimate and it’s very personal,” he said. “Why should our government be involved in those decisions?”

The legend refers to the strict abortion restrictions in some states that limit the capacity of patients. Access to standard abortion care. For example, a woman in Texas was forced to keep fetal remains inside her for two and a half weeks after an abortion last year due to strict anti-abortion laws.

“Someone who has had an abortion, after all the trauma, all the pain, all the tears, should be checked by the local DA or local law enforcement and make sure the abortion is state-sanctioned… Is the government’s involvement in that conversation so offensive to me,” he said