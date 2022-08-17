New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The government has been cutting water supplies to Arizona and Nevada since January due to the drought-stricken Colorado River.

The Colorado River will operate in Tier 2 drought conditions for the first time, beginning in 2023, as historic droughts in the West have taken a severe toll on Lake Mead and Lake Powell. This is the first time that the pond has been pushed to that position.

The Colorado River supplies water to seven states and Mexico, but Arizona and Nevada will have to further reduce Colorado use due to a 2019 agreement that outlines the river’s water management during droughts.

As the water level receded, more human remains were found at Lake Mead

Seven states have been warned of impending restrictions by the Bureau of Reclamation if they fail to conserve at least 15% more water on top of pre-existing restrictions.

NASA images show Las Vegas’ Lake Mead water levels are at their lowest since 2000

The Biden administration has invested large sums of money to combat a “severely low reservoir situation.” In the bipartisan infrastructure legislation, the Biden administration allocated $8.3 billion to “invest in our nation’s western water and power infrastructure, while rebuilding our existing projects to address water and drought challenges and cope with changing hydrology.”

In addition, the Inflation Reduction Act includes another $4 billion in funding for water management and conservation efforts in the Colorado River Basin and other areas facing severe drought.

“The Biden-Harris administration is taking a whole-of-government approach to drought mitigation and the Department of the Interior is committed to using every resource available to conserve water and ensure that irrigation, tribes and surrounding communities receive adequate assistance and support to build resilient communities and protect our water supplies. do.” Tommy Beaudreau, Deputy Secretary of the Department of the Interior, gave this information in a press release on Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time Arizona and Nevada have been hit with necessary water cuts. Last year, mandatory cuts included paying farmers in the region to keep their fields fallow and banning city dwellers from watering their grass.