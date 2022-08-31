New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday vowed to fight California’s “ridiculous” plan to ban gasoline-powered cars and follow California’s “ridiculous” plan to require all new vehicles in the state to be electric by 2035.

Youngkin’s predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, signed legislation in 2021 tying the state’s emissions policies to the California Air Resources Board. Last week, the California Board Approved A plan to phase out the sale of gas and diesel vehicles in the state by 2035 as part of a broader push for zero-emission vehicles to combat climate change.

By law, Virginia must now do the same, but Youngkin told Tucker Carlson that he plans to Fight tooth and nail To change the law in time for the January legislative session.

LA Times Celebrates California’s Move to Ban Gas-Powered Cars by 2035 in Favor of Electric Vehicles

“We find ourselves today with a ridiculous law that requires Virginia to follow California laws, so we’re going to go to work and stop this because Virginians should make decisions for Virginians,” Youngkin said in an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” ”

Taking shots at Northam, Youngkin said most Virginians were unaware of the law he had “quietly” signed to annex their state to California and accused him of “abandoning his responsibility” to his constituents.

“Little did they know that they had signed the law and tied Virginia to decisions made in California, so not only did they elect a state that has no idea how to govern itself, but they abdicated their responsibility to serve Virginia,” Youngkin said.

Winsome Sears doubles down on Youngkins’ pledge to fight left’s Eve push: ‘We’re going to get rid of this thing’

“That’s why I’m elected governor, to stop a government that’s so comfortable telling people what to do all the time…In Virginia, freedom really matters…,” he added. “And I’m going to go to work to make sure people can decide what kind of car they want to buy.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Last year, only 2% of all cars sold in Virginia were electric vehicles, Youngkin said, calling the idea that all gas cars in the state would be phased out by 2035 “just ridiculous.”

“I think it’s completely disconnected from what real people are concerned about,” he added. “Virginians and Americans care about inflation, and about schools, about a solid education, about parents being heard, and about safety in their communities. Yet, here we have this Virginia Legislature under Democrat rule for the last year, forgetting that they work for and bind Virginians. . to California. So this is an opportunity for Virginians to make decisions based on the leaders Virginians elect.”