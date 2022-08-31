closer
Video

Gov. Noem rips Biden’s ‘deception’ on vaccine mandate as immigration crisis continues

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem joined ‘Fox & Friends’ to discuss the impact of the vaccine mandate on the state’s economy and the White House’s double standard with unvaccinated immigrants.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

South Dakota Gov. Christy Noem ripped Biden’s “hypocrisy” over the vaccine mandate, accusing the White House of applying a double standard to immigrants crossing the southern border. Noem joined “Fox & Friends” Wednesday to discuss how the policy has affected his state’s economy as the immigration crisis continues.

US southern border sees nearly 200,000 migrant encounters in July as border crisis ends

Christy Nome: I can’t believe the hypocrisy. I sent my National Guard to the border to secure what was going on there. the people walking across Facilitated by the federal government and allowed to enter our country without any vaccination history or health checks. Meanwhile, at every other border from every other country, we’re not letting them in because they don’t have their shots.

Watch the full interview from “Fox & Friends” below:

Gov. Christie Noem is demanding transparency from the DOJ on the Trump attack, stressing the need for a special master Video

This article was written by Fox News staff.