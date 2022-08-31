New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

South Dakota Gov. Christy Noem ripped Biden’s “hypocrisy” over the vaccine mandate, accusing the White House of applying a double standard to immigrants crossing the southern border. Noem joined “Fox & Friends” Wednesday to discuss how the policy has affected his state’s economy as the immigration crisis continues.

US southern border sees nearly 200,000 migrant encounters in July as border crisis ends

Christy Nome: I can’t believe the hypocrisy. I sent my National Guard to the border to secure what was going on there. the people walking across Facilitated by the federal government and allowed to enter our country without any vaccination history or health checks. Meanwhile, at every other border from every other country, we’re not letting them in because they don’t have their shots.

