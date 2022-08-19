New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office sent a strongly-worded letter to Oakland leaders Thursday, saying their lack of responsibility to curb homeless encampments in the city is “simply unacceptable.”

The letter means Oakland will lose millions of dollars in state funding if city leaders don’t step up to address the high number of encampments, including multiple fires on Wood Street.

“We are writing today with concern that the City of Auckland is aiming to avoid responsibility for providing shelter and housing support to individuals in the dangerous encampment commonly known as ‘Wood Street’,” Legal Affairs Secretary Ann Patterson said in a letter.

The letter also noted that Oakland has received “significant state funding … for this purpose” over the past two years — $4.7 million.

Patterson then claims that Oakland is taking a “novel legal position” in holding that “the city has no obligation to provide services to persons who live on state property expressly located within city limits.”

The fight comes as the state of California grapples with its homelessness crisis. The Golden State estimated that there were more than 161,000 homeless people in January 2020, a number likely to have increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Newsom’s handling of the Oakland case has been officially worded, the governor has faced criticism for how California’s homelessness crisis has persisted under his watch.

“It’s going into the same homeless industrial complex, and there’s no accountability,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said earlier this year of Newsom’s plan to add an additional $2 billion to the state budget to deal with homelessness. “There are no results that we’re seeing, no vision. What is that success?”