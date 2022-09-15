New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

With more than 100,000 people living on California’s streets, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the first law of its kind on Wednesday that could force some of them into treatment as part of a program he describes as “care” but opponents argue is draconian.

Newsom signed the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Act into law on Wednesday. It allows family members, first responders and others to ask a judge to create a treatment plan for someone with certain disorders, including schizophrenia. Those who refuse can be placed under conservatorship and ordered to comply.

Currently, homeless people with serious mental health disorders are being flown from the streets to prisons and hospitals. They can be held against their will in a psychiatric hospital for up to three days. But they must be released if they promise to take medication and follow other services.

The new law mandates a court-ordered treatment plan for up to one year, which can be extended for a second year. The plan may include medication, housing and treatment. Although it shares some elements of programs in other states, the law’s co-author, Democratic state Sen. According to Tom Umberg’s office, the system is the first of its kind in the country.

For decades, California has largely treated homelessness as a local problem, handing out billions of dollars each year to city and county governments for various treatment programs. But despite all that spending, homelessness remains one of the state’s most pressing and visible problems.

“Keep doing what you’ve done and you’ll get what you got. And look what we got. This is unacceptable,” Newsom said before signing the legislation Wednesday. “This (law) was drafted completely differently than anything you’ve seen in the state of California over the last century, arguably.”

Some progressives objected to Newsom blocking some of his priorities, including vetoing a bill to authorize supervised safe-injection sites for drug users and opposing a new tax on millionaires that would pay for more electric cars.

But in a year when Newsom heads into a shoo-in reelection bid amid speculation about his presidential ambitions, the new program has prompted criticism from both sides of the political spectrum, with some on the left arguing it goes too far. On the right it says it doesn’t go far enough.

Newsom signed the law over strong objections from the American Civil Liberties Union of California, Human Rights Watch, Disability Rights California and many other organizations that work with homeless people, minority communities and people with disabilities, who say the new program violates civil rights.

Courts are a scary place for many people with serious mental illness, they say, and coercion is antithetical to the peer-based model that is crucial to recovery. In other words, critics say, a person wants to get help and it can take months or years.

“There’s no evidence that this plan will work. It’s just another dead end,” said Eve Garrow, a policy analyst and attorney for the ACLU of Southern California. “Research shows that adding an element of coercion to housing or mental health services does not increase compliance.”

This program is not just for homeless people. It only applies to people with severe mental illness – mostly psychotic disorders – and only if they are unable to live safely in the community without supervision or are likely to harm themselves or others.

That means people struggling with alcohol and opioid addiction can’t qualify unless they have a diagnosed mental disorder.

The Newsom administration estimates that about 12,000 people could receive assistance under the program. That’s not enough, said James Gallagher, the Republican leader of the state Assembly.

“Even better than nothing, the (Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment) Court essentially amounts to a new bureaucratic half-measure,” said Gallagher, adding that many of his Republican colleagues voted for the bill in the state Legislature. “This is not the groundbreaking policy change we need. It will help some seriously mentally ill people get treatment, but it won’t stop the explosion of homeless encampments in our communities.”

The program doesn’t begin until next year, and only seven counties: Glenn, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, San Francisco, Stanislaus and Tuolumne must establish programs by Oct. 1, 2023. All remaining counties have until December 1, 2024.

Each of California’s 58 counties must establish special courts to handle these cases. Non-participating counties are fined up to $1,000 per day.

The biggest challenge to the new law is “having enough funding, housing and workers to implement it, without using resources from the hundreds of thousands of county clients who already count on the vital behavioral health and substance use disorder services we provide,” said Michelle Doty. Cabrera, executive director of the California County Behavioral Health Directors Association.

Newsom echoed those comments, saying enforcement is key. This year’s state budget includes $296.5 million for the “Workforce for a Healthy California for All Program,” which aims to hire 25,000 community health workers by 2025.

California’s National Alliance on Mental Illness supports the proposal, as do business organizations and dozens of cities, including the mayors of Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco and San Diego.

They say treatment models and anti-psychotic drugs have changed significantly since people were warehoused in institutions. Given the right clinical support team and housing plan, the person should be able to thrive in the community, supporters say.

Newsom said he was “tired” of claims by civil rights groups that the program was going too far.

“What you see on the streets and sidewalks across the state reflects their opinion,” he said.