California should invest billions of dollars in water recycling, storage and desalination over the next two decades as the state grows drier and hotter, Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a proposal released Thursday.

Drought has gripped the US West, and the state is set to lose 10% of its water supply by 2040, according to estimates by the Department of Water Resources. The Democratic governor was set to discuss a proposal to site a plant to desalinate river water that would be fresh, a project he said the state will need more of in the coming years.

His proposed water recycling targets, which would make treated wastewater safe to drink, would cost $27 billion by 2040, his proposal said. It was the biggest cost associated with the plan, which relies on billions of dollars already approved in previous state budgets. The plan envisions money coming from both state and federal sources.

In total, it wants to increase water supply by about 3 million acre feet per year; One acre foot can supply about two houses.

His plan calls for increasing water storage in above-ground reservoirs and underground reservoirs by nearly enough to fill Lake Shasta, the state’s largest, by nearly 4 million acre feet. Like the two major storms that hit California last October and December, the new storage infrastructure will help the state get more water during heavy rains.

The proposal comes in the third year of drought, the state’s second in the last decade. Most of the major reservoirs in the state are well below normal levels after January to March, the state’s driest period in at least a century. This is usually when most of the rain and snow falls in the state.

Interest in water recycling is spreading as states and cities find their water supplies threatened by extended droughts. About two dozen communities, including those in Nevada and Colorado, rely on some recycled water for drinking, but that number is expected to grow.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, which supplies water to nearly half of the state’s residents, is building a major water recycling project. An infrastructure bill passed by Congress last year included $1 billion for water recycling projects in the West.

Newsom has countered conservation mandates by calling on Californians to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15%, a goal the state is far from meeting. They have asked the state’s more than 400 local water districts to implement their own plans to reduce water use and set some statewide policies, such as banning ornamental grass watering.

The new proposal does not call for any immediate, mandatory reductions in water use by cities or farms. Instead, they want the state Water Resources Control Board to develop efficiency targets for each district, but they will only take effect if there is another dry winter next spring. It also proposes to spend $1 billion to get rid of 500,000 square feet of land.

But Newsom said the Legislature should consider legislation that would allow the state to reduce people’s water rights even when there is no drought. The state operates an antiquated system of water rights to control how much water cities, farms and others have the right to take and from where. Efforts are underway to digitize records spelling out those terms, some dating back more than a century.

Desalination will produce only 3% of the water that Newsom calls for supply, most of which comes from brackish water, which is not as salty as water from the ocean.

His plan does not specify how much water would come from desalination, a more controversial practice, but he has called on various state agencies to create a process to refer such projects by 2023.

“As California grows hotter and drier, we must become more resourceful with the strategic opportunity that 840 miles of coastline offer to build water resilience,” the plan states.

He is not proposing any new money to increase water storage, instead working to accelerate projects already proposed. The state has already set aside $350 million for hundreds of projects aimed at facilitating groundwater recharge.

Along with the delayed reservoir project, seven water storage projects funded by a 2014 bond passed by voters have been committed to postponement.