Gov. Brian Kemp has fought the subpoena in the Georgia election investigation

ATLANTA (AP) – The judge presiding over the special grand jury It is investigating possible illegal attempts A battle is brewing over whether Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should testify before a panel to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney is overseeing the special grand jury.The hearing was scheduled for Thursday morning after a dispute between the governor’s lawyers and Fulton County District Attorney Fanny Willis’ team of prosecutors escalated in recent weeks from tense emails to court filings.

The increasingly heated rhetoric comes as the Republican governor, who is seeking re-election in the fall, is trying to avoid speaking to a special grand jury about whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws when they tried to overturn Trump’s narrow election. Defeat for Democrat Joe Biden. Kemp’s attorneys accused Willis, a Democrat, of pursuing his testimony “for legitimate political gain,” a charge the district attorney strongly denied.

Willis’ investigation was prompted by a January 2021 phone call Between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the then-president suggested the state’s top elections official could “find” the votes needed to overcome his defeat.

    Willis told Kemp attorney Brian McEvoy in a June email that she and her team wanted to ask the governor about the call between Trump and Raffensperger, among other things. In December 2020, Trump also called Kemp and asked him to order a special session of the Legislature to secure the state’s electoral votes.

    After an agreement was reached to have the governor sit for a recorded interview, the district attorney’s office obtained a subpoena for the governor to testify on Aug. 18, according to court filings. The day before he was to testify, Kemp’s attorneys filed a Motion to Dismiss That lecture.

    During Thursday’s hearing, McBurney will decide whether Kemp will comply with the subpoena.

    Kemp’s lawyers argued that he was protected from testifying about his official duties by “sovereign immunity,” a principle that says he cannot be sued without the state’s permission. They also cited executive authority, which protects any material related to the governor’s deliberations and communications. And they raised attorney-client privilege, saying the governor routinely seeks advice from his office lawyers about the 2020 election and doesn’t have to testify about it.

    Willis’ team argued that sovereign and executive powers did not apply in this case and that they would avoid any subject matter subject to attorney-client privilege.

    ___

    Associated Press writer Jamie Stengel in Dallas contributed to this report.

    Previous articleSacramento schools fully embrace radical gender theory. Here’s how it happened
    Next articleLawsuits allege George Foreman sexually assaulted two minors in 1970s

