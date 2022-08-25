Gov. Brian Kemp has fought the subpoena in the Georgia election investigation

ATLANTA (AP) – The judge presiding over the special grand jury It is investigating possible illegal attempts A battle is brewing over whether Republican Gov. Brian Kemp should testify before a panel to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney is overseeing the special grand jury. The hearing was scheduled for Thursday morning after a dispute between the governor’s lawyers and Fulton County District Attorney Fanny Willis’ team of prosecutors escalated in recent weeks from tense emails to court filings.

The increasingly heated rhetoric comes as the Republican governor, who is seeking re-election in the fall, is trying to avoid speaking to a special grand jury about whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws when they tried to overturn Trump’s narrow election. Defeat for Democrat Joe Biden. Kemp’s attorneys accused Willis, a Democrat, of pursuing his testimony “for legitimate political gain,” a charge the district attorney strongly denied.

Advertisement

Willis’ investigation was prompted by a January 2021 phone call Between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the then-president suggested the state’s top elections official could “find” the votes needed to overcome his defeat.

2022 mid-term elections Florida Democrats to challenge DeSantis Chose Christ New York Democrats were kicked out of the US House in 2 primary losses Fla. Progressive Congress 1st Gen Z member ready Oz sharpens attack on Fetterman’s health after ‘Crudits’ flub

Raffensperger And some other state officials have already appeared before a special grand jury, but Kemp is one of several potential witnesses fighting orders to testify. .

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, RS.C., whose telephone calls to Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks after the election are of interest to prosecutors, was scheduled to testify earlier this week but was blocked by a federal appeals court. While he was fighting his subpoena.

A judge in Texas last week ordered Dallas-based attorney and podcaster Jackie Pick to travel to Atlanta to testify, and an appeals court on Tuesday rejected her attempt to challenge that order. Pick, also known as Jackie Deason, gave a presentation before a Georgia legislative committee in December 2020 in which she alleged fraud by election workers at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Willis said he is considering subpoenaing Trump appeared before a grand jury, which would surely lead to a legal battle. The high-profile investigation is one of a string of serious legal threats facing the former president.

Advertisement

Willis told Kemp attorney Brian McEvoy in a June email that she and her team wanted to ask the governor about the call between Trump and Raffensperger, among other things. In December 2020, Trump also called Kemp and asked him to order a special session of the Legislature to secure the state’s electoral votes.

After an agreement was reached to have the governor sit for a recorded interview, the district attorney’s office obtained a subpoena for the governor to testify on Aug. 18, according to court filings. The day before he was to testify, Kemp’s attorneys filed a Motion to Dismiss That lecture.

During Thursday’s hearing, McBurney will decide whether Kemp will comply with the subpoena.

Advertisement

Kemp’s lawyers argued that he was protected from testifying about his official duties by “sovereign immunity,” a principle that says he cannot be sued without the state’s permission. They also cited executive authority, which protects any material related to the governor’s deliberations and communications. And they raised attorney-client privilege, saying the governor routinely seeks advice from his office lawyers about the 2020 election and doesn’t have to testify about it.

Willis’ team argued that sovereign and executive powers did not apply in this case and that they would avoid any subject matter subject to attorney-client privilege.

___

Associated Press writer Jamie Stengel in Dallas contributed to this report.